PELITAS Named 2022 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access Technology Revenue Cycle Technology Solution Provider Earns Best in KLAS Distinction Three out of Last Four Years

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PELITAS ("the Company"), a leading provider of healthcare Patient Access technology solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as 2022 Best in KLAS® for the Patient Access technology category. The award is based on healthcare provider insights and comments and reflects the Company's unmatched solutions, service, and support to its clients. PELITAS also earned the Best in KLAS award for Patient Access in 2019 and 2020.

Steven Huddleston, President and CEO of PELITAS, said, "PELITAS is honored to have earned Best in KLAS for Patient Access technology for the third time in the past four years, scoring a 92.6 overall. Our team remains committed to delivering industry-leading solutions and white-glove service and support to our clients as they continue to confront a myriad of challenges including the pandemic and associated labor shortages. 2022 will be especially exciting as we continue to grow and make significant investments in innovation through our iPAS® v10 upgrade."

Mr. Huddleston noted that the iPAS platform helps increase registration accuracy, provide point-of-service payment options, and improve clean claim rates while reducing front-end denials. He added, "iPAS v10 makes it possible for clients to benefit from a single integrated platform and to gain deeper insights through next-generation data management, analytics and machine learning to improve business performance while offering the most robust patient virtual intake solutions in the industry."

Adam Gale, KLAS CEO, stated: "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

For the full "2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report, visit:

2022 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Professional Services | KLAS Report (klasresearch.com)

About KLAS

KLAS is an independent research firm on a global mission to improve health care delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of health care professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of health care professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals, physician practices, and specialty groups improve patient experience, maximize revenue, and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS in 2019 and 2020, and ranked #1 currently, its Integrated Patient Access Solution® (iPAS®) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by improving the accuracy of registrations, increasing point-of-service payments, and reducing denials. Learn more at www.pelitas.com .

Media Contacts:

Jenifer Bush

Chief Marketing Officer

PELITAS

jbush@pelitas.com

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE PELITAS