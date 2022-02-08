ATCAP and Brookfield Announce Acquisition of National Logistics Portfolio Through Newly Formed Venture

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCAP Partners ("ATCAP"), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today announced the closing of its joint venture with Brookfield, one of the largest owners and operators of real estate assets globally, through its Real Estate Secondaries business. The joint venture has acquired a 3.5-million-square-foot national logistics portfolio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition builds on ATCAP's recent track record of investing in critical logistics assets in key regions and brings the firm's national logistics portfolio to more than 9.5 million square feet. Comprising 51 high-quality logistics properties, the portfolio totals 3.5 million square feet and includes infill locations in strategic, high-growth markets such as Dallas, Denver, Austin, Houston and Oklahoma City. The portfolio is currently more than 94% leased to high-quality tenants.

"This transaction is a key milestone for ATCAP as we look to grow our industrial holdings in attractive markets across the U.S.," said David Cartwright, Principal at ATCAP. "We have seen particularly strong growth in this space over the past year, and this portfolio represents a compelling opportunity to partner with an industry-leading partner in Brookfield. We look forward to continuing to work together to expand our partnership and build on this momentum."

"We are pleased to form this venture with a high-quality operator in ATCAP, and to invest in an attractive portfolio of sunbelt logistics assets," said Marcus Day, Managing Director at Brookfield Real Estate Secondaries. "As we continue to see the rapid growth of e-commerce drive demand for infill locations in major population centers, this GP-led secondary transaction is emblematic of the types of investments we are pursuing in the real estate secondaries space."

Eastdil Secured represented ATCAP in the transaction.

About ATCAP Partners

ATCAP Partners is a real estate investment company focused on institutional quality office and industrial assets. Founded in 2009 by PJ Brady and Brad Hannagan, ATCAP has grown its presence to ten markets across the nation. ATCAP manages institutional and private capital through direct investments and discretionary fund platforms.

For more information, please visit https://atcap.com/

Contacts

David Cartwright

Principal, ATCAP Partners

214-695-5743

View original content:

SOURCE ATCAP Partners