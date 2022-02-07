Synopsys Joins New Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance to Propel Development of Next-Generation Semiconductor Designs Mutual Customers Gain Access to Synopsys' Leading EDA and IP Solutions for Intel Technologies to Minimize Design Risk and Accelerate Time-to-Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help chip designers address increasingly aggressive product development goals, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has joined the newly launched Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA and IP Alliance. The alliance gives Synopsys early access to Intel's process roadmap, process design kits and more, providing mutual customers with EDA and IP solutions that are optimized for high reliability, security, power, performance and area for Intel processes and packaging technologies. As a result, customers can minimize design risks and enhance productivity across a wide range of applications, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, automotive, aerospace mobile, etc.

"As part of our new IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading companies like Synopsys to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers turn silicon into sophisticated solutions that positively impact lives," said Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services. "Our silicon design and manufacturing expertise, combined with Synopsys EDA solutions and high-quality IP will lead the way to new innovations that benefit our increasingly digital world."

As Intel continues to advance its process and packaging technologies, mutual customers can achieve optimal results with Synopsys EDA solutions, which are certified on Intel's process nodes. In addition, Synopsys' silicon-proven DesignWare® Foundation and Interface IP portfolio on Intel processes minimizes integration risks while helping chip designers achieve first-pass silicon success.

"Synopsys joining Intel Foundry Services Alliance is a natural extension to our long history of successful collaboration with Intel, enabling designers to boost productivity and foster innovation," said Sassine Ghazi, president and COO at Synopsys. "By bringing our EDA and IP solutions into Intel's robust ecosystem, we enable our mutual customers to develop compelling products and accelerate time-to-market."

