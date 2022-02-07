Stoneweg US Announces Pam Linden as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Key Member of Executive Leadership Team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisitions and developments, today announced Pam Linden as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, an experienced and strategic addition to its corporate team, while making her the first female to serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Pam Linden, joins Stoneweg US as Executive Vice President and chief Legal Officer (PRNewswire)

As EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Linden will head up the Company's legal function including, but not limited to, Operations, Corporate Affairs, Compliance, and Fund Management. Linden will also oversee the execution of all active transactions in the Company's acquisition, disposition and development pipeline. As a key member of the Leadership team, Linden will also play a pivotal role in driving the Company's 5-year growth strategy from an AUM, valuation, and talent acquisition standpoint.

"With her extensive CRE experience and exceptional track record, Pam will be a tremendous addition to Stoneweg US," said Patrick Richard, CEO of Stoneweg US. "We're thrilled to have her onboard as the first female member of the Executive Leadership team. We look forward to collaborating with her, leveraging her expertise, and benefitting from her insights as we continue to push our strategy forward."

Linden brings over 20 years of industry experience to the role, having launched her career at Greenberg Traurig LLP as an attorney for the real estate practice, where she was also a shareholder. Most recently, Linden served as the General Counsel for Waypoint Residential, a national real estate investment firm, where she managed all legal facets of the business and oversaw a legal team of internal and outside counsel. Prior to that, Linden held the Director and Counsel position with Westbrook Partners, a global real estate investment firm, where she oversaw legal transactions for the firm.

Linden holds a Juris Doctorate cum laude and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida.

About Stoneweg US

Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of 15,000 units valued $2 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us

(PRNewsfoto/Stoneweg US, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC