Sports Performance-Based CBD LEVEL SELECT™ Partners with America's Largest Grocery Retailer Kroger Stores Portfolio of CBD Topicals Rolls Out in Over 1,200 Select Stores Nationwide Offering Consumers Enhanced Access to High Quality CBD Products at an Affordable Value

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL SELECT, the sports performance-based CBD products designed in partnership with professional athletes and backed by trusted plant-based wellness company Kadenwood LLC, has announced a broad-based distribution partnership with select Kroger stores nationally spanning over 1,200 locations. LEVEL SELECT's renowned relief and recovery CBD topicals will now be available in the largest grocery retail chain in the U.S., providing convenient access to quality CBD products at retail prices that consumers can afford.

LEVEL SELECT CBD (PRNewswire)

LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer, formulated to help users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle by providing relief from everyday soreness to advanced recovery from physical exercise, competitive sports, and more. Backed by professional athletes 3-time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Carson Palmer, 5-time PGA Pro Tour Champion Rickie Fowler, 10-time MLB All-Star Steve Garvey and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, LEVEL SELECT is the leading choice amongst high-performing and active individuals seeking relief and recovery daily.

"Kroger's longstanding reputation, market position, and focus on their shoppers is second to none, and we couldn't be more excited about our partnership," said Scott Link, SVP Sales at Kadenwood. "This partnership is a milestone in our goal to reshape the future of CBD in retail as we continue to drive category leadership by providing millions of new consumers with safe and trusted topical CBD products, delivering them the highest levels of CBD at the lowest retail price per milligram."

"Our customers can now benefit from quality CBD with the convenience of a single trip to the grocery store," said Erick Dickens, CEO of Kadenwood. "This is an important next step in Kadenwood's larger mission to democratize access to quality, plant-based CBD wellness products."

LEVEL SELECT topicals address inflammation, muscle pain and soreness, and are made with Kadenwood's all-natural, premium CBD. The Sports Creams, Sports Sticks and Sports Roll-ons available at Kroger range in potency to meet the user's individual needs. Level 1 is best used to relax muscles and treat everyday discomfort, while Level 2 is higher in strength for a higher level of muscle soreness relief. Level 3 provides maximum strength when it's needed most.

Kadenwood has quickly grown to become the largest vertically integrated supplier of CBD in the U.S., setting the industry standard of quality with its proprietary formulas and cGMP, ISO 9001:2015, BRCGS and NASC certified facilities. The company has furthered its mission of normalizing CBD through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, positioning itself as a trusted partner for brands across categories.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Kadenwood, Inc brand of sports performance-based CBD products designed in partnership with professional athletes for next level relief and recovery Made with a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum and Nano CBD with 0% THC, LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, providing relief from everyday soreness and advanced recovery from physical exercise and competitive sports, and more. LEVEL SELECT includes a full line of CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons, and Oil Drops and Gummies. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit https://levelselectcbd.com.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0.0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity PetTM Pet business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 18,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

