James Scott Farrin Attorney Ali Overby Receives Rare Workers' Compensation Certification

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin workers' compensation attorney Ali Overby has achieved a certification held by fewer than 1% of all attorneys licensed to practice in North Carolina. Of the more than 31,200 attorneys licensed to practice in the state, fewer than 160 are Board Certified in workers' compensation by the North Carolina State Bar.* In total, Overby and ten other firm attorneys have met the heavy experience and skill requirements needed to be called North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialists in their fields.

North Carolina State Bar Board Certification is an indication that the lawyer has intentionally focused his or her legal practice to improve the proficiency and quality of the lawyer's legal services and to stay current in the specialty field. There are approximately 1,350 specialists in the state overall — about 160 in workers' compensation, with 10 of them at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. The firm has also been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® as a 2022 "Best Law Firm" for workers' compensation in the greater Raleigh area.*

Overby joined the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2015, and enjoys being a resource for injured workers. "I love to use what I learned to help guide people. It's so rewarding to ease their burden and assist them during such a trying time," she said.

*Figures provided by NC State Bar as of 1/22. For "Best Law Firm" standards of inclusion, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

