THE INCREDIBLE INCREDI-BOWL: THE NEW KETO-FRIENDLY CEREAL HERE TO SAVE THE DAY

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coined the superhero of cereals, Incredi-Bowl is here to save your day, and your breakfast. Whether you're following a Keto lifestyle, looking to cut carbs or just in search of a better way to enjoy your childhood favorites, Incredi-Bowl is the answer with its one, two punch of delicious taste AND variety.

Available now, Incredi-Bowl comes in three varieties: Chocolate Crunch, Frosted Flakes and Honey Nut Hoops. Other Keto-friendly cereal options give you your favorite flavors, but Incredi-Bowl gives you your favorite cereal. Mirroring the flavor and form of your childhood favorites, these options are low sugar, Keto-friendly, grain free and high in protein - helping you start your morning off strong and with a hint of nostalgia.

Chocolate Crunch: Each crunchy bite is filled with real cocoa, plus each serving contains 16g of protein, 7g net carbs, 2g total sugars and 9g total fat.

Frosted Flakes: Flakes are lightly frosted for a perfectly sweet and crunchy bite. Each serving contains 15g of protein, 7g net carbs, 2g total sugars and 9g total fat.

Honey Nut Loops: These whole grain oats are made with real honey and boast 16g of protein, 7g net carbs, 2g total sugars and 8g total fat per serving.

"With the rise in popularity of the Keto diet and Keto-friendly lifestyles, it's time to rethink how we eat breakfast," said Stephen Spaulding, Marketing Director, Incredi-Bowl. "As a result, the grain free ready to eat cereal category has grown exponentially the last three years. What we found when testing other grain free, Keto-friendly options is that they all came in traditional flavors, but only one form, which is one of the best parts of the cereal eating experience! We're excited to be the first to introduce three flavors and familiar forms backed by delicious taste and smart nutrition."

Incredi-Bowl is available through its direct to consumer website, in addition to grocery stores and E-Commerce retailers nationwide. For more information on where you can buy Incredi-Bowl and additional nutritional information, visit incredibowlcereal.com and follow Incredi-Bowl on Facebook and Instagram.

About Incredi-Bowl

Introducing Incredi-Bowl - the superhero of cereals, here to save your day, and your breakfast. Incredi-Bowl is a new low sugar, grain free cereal that's high in protein and tastier than Keto-friendly has ever been before. With a delicious taste as its super-secret superpower, and smart nutrition behind all of its strength, Incredi-Bowl really has no equal. Incredi-Bowl comes in all your favorite flavors and forms (puffs, hoops, flakes!) and can smash your nostalgic cravings without destroying your nutritional targets. For more information on where you can buy Incredi-Bowl and additional nutritional information, visit incredibowlcereal.com and follow Incredi-Bowl on Facebook and Instagram.

