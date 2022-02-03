Global Carbon Credit Corp. to Present at Stifel GMP Global Carbon Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global Carbon Credit Corp. ("Global Carbon" or the "Company"), a company investing in a broad-based portfolio of voluntary carbon credits, is pleased to announce that Anthony Milewski will be representing the Company at the Stifel GMP Global Carbon Conference, to be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Mr. Milewski will provide a corporate presentation on Global Carbon followed by a question and answer period to be led by moderator, Ian Gillies, Managing Director, Equity Research at Stifel GMP.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Stifel GMP Global Carbon Conference 2022

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Pacific Time)

Presenter: Anthony Milewski | Global Carbon Credit Corp.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel66/gccc/2046416

As part of the event, there will be a keynote fireside chat from David Antonioli, Chief Executive Officer of Verra and Michael Berends, Managing Director of Origination of ClearBlue Markets. The primary focus of the conference will be on the role of carbon credits and technological innovation in the race to net-zero. The voluntary carbon markets have experienced rapid growth over the past year which is forecast to continue as corporations look to offset emissions that can not yet be eliminated as they pursue their decarbonization goals.

About Global Carbon Credits Corp.

Global Carbon was established to provide investors access to the growing voluntary carbon markets. The Company is building a broad-based portfolio of verified carbon credits representing various project types, locations and vintages. Global Carbon's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by offering leverage to higher global carbon prices forecast as the world mobilizes to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

