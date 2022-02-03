Broadcom Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Broadcom Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after the close of the market. Broadcom's management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (PT); 5:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required by the conference call operator. Please preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: A telephone playback of the conference call can be accessed for one week following the call by dialing: (855) 859-2056; International + 1 (404) 537-3406; Passcode: 7657369; or through the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

Contact:

Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

investor.relations@broadcom.com

(AVGO-Q)

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.