Billd Expands Executive Suite with Key Team Hire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of material financing for commercial subcontractors, announces the appointment of Devon Choo as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Choo joins Billd with nearly 20 years of experience in business development, product management, and strategic management across several prominent companies.

Following a successful year of Series B funding and strategic partnerships to continue solving cash-flow pain points in construction, the addition of Choo servers to further support Billd's mission to reach more contractors and sub-contractors, reducing payment risk and operational burden.

"Establishing Devon Choo as Billd's Chief Operating Officer is an important step forward in our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business," said Christopher Doyle, Billd's President and CEO. "Billd's accelerated momentum in 2021 and the onboarding of Choo positions our company for even greater heights in 2022. Choo will help expand Billd's reach and advance the company's ability to provide the construction industry 120-day payment terms for their material purchases."

Choo was most recently COO of With Clarity, where he was recruited to guide the company through the hyper-growth stage and partnered with founders to increase revenue by $18.5 million in three years. As a general manager for eBay, Choo managed the strategic direction and operational excellence of a seven-billion-dollar business and the largest vertical in eBay's North America operation. Prior to eBay, Choo was Vice President of Buy.com (A Rakuten Group Company), where the CEO recruited him to improve product assortment, merchandising strategy, vendor relationships, and drive overall sales, among other responsibilities.

Billd was started by Christopher Doyle and Jesse Weissburg, industry veterans in both construction and finance. Chris and Jesse were inspired to launch Billd to bring the financial power of Wall Street to the construction job site, allowing subcontractors to bypass project hurdles with access to upfront funds while enabling suppliers to sell more materials with less risk. For subcontractors who usually aren't paid until more than 90 days from purchasing materials, Billd provides 120-day terms so they can stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses. With a deep understanding of the construction industry, Billd knows traditional credit metrics are poor predictors for risk in this vertical segment and has built a variety of industry-specific proprietary analytic tools to better assess risk in the construction industry.

