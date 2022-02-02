Unqork Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced that it has achieved "In Process'' designation on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. Achieving FedRAMP "In Process" designation sets the stage for U.S. Federal Government departments and agencies to use Unqork's enterprise no-code platform to build mission-critical applications with the complexity, scale and security they need, all without creating a single line of code. Unqork is currently working with the Department of Health and Human Services to achieve FedRAMP Authorization designation.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. Achieving FedRAMP "In Process" designation reflects a vote of confidence from key stakeholders in the Federal Government that Unqork has the security and enterprise-grade capabilities to be used at the federal level. Unqork has received "In Process" designation for the Moderate Impact Level, allowing for its use by federal civilian agencies.

"Unqork is very proud to receive FedRAMP In Process designation, and appreciates the partnership from the Department of Health and Human Services in this process," said John O'Grady, Director for Federal at Unqork. "This designation is a critical step in our work to bring enterprise no-code to the public sector, and we look forward to working with more federal agencies."

Unqork has a proven track record of swiftly addressing government needs with secure, flexible no-code solutions. Unqork's Virtual Government Services offering has enabled government agencies to digitize everything from family benefits to marriage licenses, building permits or vehicle registration. Unqork has also supported a number of digitization efforts to help governments support their residents during the pandemic, including the support of COVID hubs for cities including The District of Columbia , rent relief portals for dozens of jurisdictions including Chicago , and an application for lenders to efficiently process loan requests through the Paycheck Protection Program.

