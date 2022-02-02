The PoC3 Announces a Rebrand to The Point of Care Marketing Association New strategic direction prompts the PoC3 to rebrand their company name, image, and website

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PoC3, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel, has announced today that the organization will be known as The Point of Care Marketing Association effective immediately. Along with this change, the association revealed a newly redesigned logo and website.

Our new logo captures our new direction, the arrows reflect the different member types and the direction of the arrows symbolize unity (PRNewswire)

The PoC3 announces a rebrand to The Point of Care Marketing Association based on new strategic direction.

This rebranding strategy reflects the evolution of the organization as well as its vision for the future. The Point of Care Marketing Association name is rooted in the organization's commitment to clearly articulate who they are and what their focus is. Their new logo represents diversity and unity. The arrows' colors symbolize their member organizations, and their direction is unified, representative of their collaborative work toward a shared goal. The newly redesigned website will now serve as an educational resource hub for Point of Care industry stakeholders and prospective members.

"Our new name takes the guess work out of who we are. While the industry associated the PoC3 with Point of Care media, the "3" was not widely understood. Now, every part of our name clearly articulates who we are and what we're focusing on. This launch marks the beginning of our plans, and we're excited about our upcoming initiatives," said Nicole Divinagracia, Executive Director of The Point of Care Marketing Association.

The rebranding of their name, logo and website is just the beginning. While the momentum behind The Point of Care Marketing Association is building, they will have more initiatives focused on awareness and education of the Point of Care channel in the coming months. Please register at pocmarketing.org to stay connected with their upcoming plans.

About The Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to support the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy and to ensure the effective use of the channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. The Point of Care Marketing Association supports members in making POC a vital and innovative segment of the healthcare marketing industry. It strives to be the leading POC resource, attracting companies to become members who share the same goal of educating patients, caregivers, and Healthcare providers when it matters most. Learn more at pocmarketing.org.

CONTACT:

info@pocmarketing.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PoC3