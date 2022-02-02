New plug-in integrates PoE switches with Milestone XProtect for simplified VMS operation Allied Telesis PoE switches integrate with Milestone VMS for reduced management effort and increased system reliability for dramatically improved ROI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, is pleased to announce the availability of its new plug-in for Milestone XProtect. The plug-in simplifies network and IP camera management for security staff by integrating common controls into the XProtect Video Management Software (VMS) graphical interface.

Reliable delivery of camera data is a crucial requirement of most video surveillance systems. However, reliability can be a significant problem since such systems are often widely distributed across remote locations and challenging environments. When a remote camera becomes unresponsive with no video feed, the usual solution is a restart, requiring on-site personnel to power-cycle the device.

The Allied Telesis Milestone integration plug-in alleviates this chore by enabling video devices to be rebooted directly from the XProtect Smart Client management interface. Combined with several other useful functions, the plug-in improves uptime by simplifying troubleshooting, increasing confidence and usage of the system.

The Milestone integration plug-in from Allied Telesis enables easier VMS operation by providing convenient access within XProtect to management functions for Allied Telesis Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches, such as:

Check and manage PoE power allocation

Assign and track camera/port associations

Enable and disable switch ports

Cycle PoE power to reboot a malfunctioning camera

Restrict port access to a single device with an easy point and click to enable Port Security

"We're delighted to launch an integration that enhances usability and control for VMS users," said Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis. "We are known as a leader in video networking and along with our other innovations, like Continuous PoE, our solutions are easier to deploy and easier to use, which is a compelling value statement for systems integrators and end-users alike."

"The plug-in allows security operators access to essential security and PoE information without compromising control of the network switch," said Rommel Roberts, CEO of Redd Ash Technologies, an IoT systems integrator specializing in IP video solutions. "As a result, it enables security staff to resolve camera connectivity issues on the fly while preventing accidental misconfiguration, which is a winning combination for our customers."

The following Allied Telesis PoE switches support the VMS plug-in:

x930 Stackable Distribution Switches with Continuous PoE

x230 Managed Gigabit Edge Switches

FS980M Fast Ethernet Edge Switches

GS970M Gigabit Edge Switches

IE340 Industrial Switches with Continuous PoE

Milestone has an extensive verification program for plug-ins to ensure they are fully compatible with their management tools. Milestone has approved the Allied Telesis plug-in with XProtect Essential+ 2020 R2, and it can be downloaded free from the Milestone Marketplace.

About Allied Telesis

For over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. We continually innovate the way services and applications are offered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

