Forged in Flavor: Wendy's New Hot Honey Duo of Craft Sandwiches Delivers Sweet, Sweet Heat Morning, Noon and Night

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® answers the question, "where does heat meet sweet?" with the launch of the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. Marrying the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice, the hand-crafted duo packs a punch Wendy's fans will love all day long. With the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for breakfast and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich available rest of day, Wendy's reigns supreme when it comes to bringing flavor innovation to the Made to Crave menu.

Wendy’s New Hot Honey Duo Delivers Sweet, Sweet Heat All Day Long (PRNewswire)

"Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy's we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "As the Queen of Spice, we're constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could. The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland."

As the first new addition to the breakfast menu since the daypart's 2020 launch, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit spices up the morning with an all-white meat breakfast chicken fillet drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit. While the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich heats up the rest of day menu with our beloved spicy all-white meat chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, and crispy pickle chips, all topped with decadent hot honey and housed on a toasted premium bun. A little sweet. A little heat. A lot of good.

"We're bringing sweet heat to our Made to Crave menu in a uniquely Wendy's way by taking the Hot Honey trend up a notch – as only we can," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "Our hot honey drizzle blends the sweetness of the honey with the fruity kick of habanero to deliver a signature flavor profile that brings complexity and craveability you won't find anywhere else. Sweet, savory, and spicy — the tastebud trifecta."

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed to drive flavor innovation and satisfy the needs of customers looking for quality and amazing taste without sacrificing convenience. In true Wendy's fashion, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with everything from the proteins used to the fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and even the buns. The current platform is packed with craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable flavors via fan-favorite sandwiches, including: Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, and the Big Bacon Classic®.

Longing for the perfect mix of sweet and spicy? Pick up the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich for $5.99, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for $3.19, or Hot Honey Dip Cup via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

And don't forget, when you order via the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant, you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.* Sweet, heat victory.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details. Delivery availability and provider may vary by location. Prices may be higher than at restaurant. Delivery fees may apply. See Wendy's app, Wendys.com or delivery provider for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company