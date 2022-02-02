EBS eFix Matching Service Achieves Record Daily Volume of $25.3 Billion

LONDON and CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced that its eFix Matching Service reached a record daily notional volume of $25.3 billion on January 31, 2022. This surpasses the previous record of $19.7 billion achieved on November 30, 2020.

This record follows a 20% increase in trading volume on the platform in both 2020 and 2021.

"Clients turn to our eFix Matching Service to automate their price fixings amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and resulting volatility in the FX markets," said Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. "Client adoption of the eFix Matching Service has consistently grown year-on-year and we are pleased to provide the market with a transparent, electronic venue to manage their fixing risk."

The EBS eFix Matching Service allows banks to net client fixing risk ahead of calculations for the WM/Reuters 4pm fix and a wide range of other FX industry benchmarks, such as Bloomberg's BFIX and The Moscow Exchange's MOEX RUB Fix. The service was launched in 2014 as a global central utility to execute benchmark risk in an electronic and transparent fashion in direct response to the Financial Stability Board recommendations.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

