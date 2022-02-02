D+R International Offers Complimentary Training on Efficient Electric Commercial Water Heating Courtesy of San Diego Gas & Electric

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial heat pump water heating systems cut water heating costs by up to 70% compared to standard electric water heaters. However, many building engineers and contractors do not have training on new products and systems. Now, D+R International (D+R), in collaboration with its client partner San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), is offering free online, on-demand commercial heat pump water heater (CHPWH) courses through April 15, 2022.

For more details and to register for courses, please visit D+R's website. The full registration URL is: https://learn.drintl.com/commercial-hpwh-training-sdge.

"New building codes and gas bans require energy efficiency and electrification for commercial buildings," says Brian Booher, Market Engagement Manager at D+R. "To meet the demand for trained professionals, D+R's LEARN+ platform offers learners access to a curated library of CHPWH resources courtesy of San Diego Gas & Electric."

Courses include:

CHPWH System Components, Sizing, and Design

Measurement and Verification

Maintenance and Operations

Manufacturer Training & Resources

Successful Installation of CHPWHs

To engage modern learners, these courses allow professionals to learn at their own pace while exploring the building, the system, and the schematics through interactive elements including 360-degree virtual tours, video interviews with experienced professionals, and design and simulation tools.

"We are excited to offer access to commercial heat pump water heater training through D+R's LEARN+ platform," says Jen Palombo, Customer Programs Supervisor at SDG&E. "The on-demand structure not only allows participants to learn at their own pace, but dives into specifics, providing learners an engaging learning experience."

About D+R International

D+R offers a complete ecosystem of services built to help its clients transform the way they use energy in transportation and buildings, bring new technologies to market, and create long lasting change. For more information, visit D+R's website.

About San Diego Gas & Electric

SDG&E is a regulated public utility that provides energy service to 3.6 million people through 1.4 million electric meters and 873,000 natural gas meters in San Diego and southern Orange counties. For more information, visit SDG&E's website.

