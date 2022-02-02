Cielo Receives Top Workplaces USA Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, received the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award from employee engagement technology partner Energage. This marks Cielo's second year receiving the honor, and it now ranks in the top 17 nationwide when compared to companies of similar size.

Cielo received the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award from employee engagement tech partner Energage for the second year.

"This award means more this year than ever before," said Sue Marks, Founder and CEO of Cielo. "Over the past two years, I've seen our people rise above so many circumstances outside their control, and even through navigating the pandemic's impact on their personal and family lives, they've remained engaged and have continued to support one another. I could not be more proud of the resilience, tenacity, and commitment they've demonstrated. While working through an exceptional year of growth, they've elevated their service to our clients, expanded their innovative thinking, and advanced our mission to be a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace."

Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of an organization, including but not limited to: alignment, execution, and connection.

"After eight years at Cielo, it still feels amazing to wake up every day and know that I work for a company that appreciates my hard work and lets me be me," said Nick Otis, Senior Operations Manager at Cielo. "Every day my team and I come to work knowing that we are helping candidates find a better future for themselves and support their families. That feeling of accomplishment keeps our passion brewing and keeps us pushing to be better for our candidates, colleagues, and clients. Our "Be Bold" mentality helps me to challenge the norm and stretch for goals I didn't think I could attain professionally. Being here at Cielo allows me the flexibility to pursue my most important calling, which is husband and father, and I couldn't ask for anything more from a company."

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces .

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, Consulting, and Executive Search services in over 100 countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage our Cielo TalentCloud platform featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract, and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

