Bioenergy Devco Expands Executive Leadership Team to Meet Growing Market Demand for Anaerobic Digestion Technology to Sustainably Manage Waste Nationwide

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities, today announced three changes to its executive leadership team. After a year of growth in 2021, including an established pipeline of project sites around the country, permitting and construction of two sites in the mid-Atlantic, and a $100 million capital raise , 2022 will see continued expansion for BDC and its first fully operational facility in the US set for opening in the first half of this year.

With extensive, cross-sector experience in engineering and construction, waste management innovation, facility development, and renewable energy partnerships, the appointment of three executives to new positions in the company signals the company's transition into its next phase of business operations and sets the stage for rapid project development. BDC's extensive growth and momentum reflect an increasing demand for sustainable energy and waste management solutions that help combat the climate crisis and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Through the effective and sustainable management of organic waste and production of renewable energy worldwide, the company is poised to address the 103 million tons of food waste generated in the US annually.

The experts leading the deployment of advanced anaerobic digestion in the US include:

Sylvia Hendron – Chief Development Officer: New to BDC, Sylvia brings over 20 years of professional engineering, construction, project development, operations, and senior management experience in geo-environmental consulting, environmental construction, and the renewable energy industry. As Chief Development Officer, Sylvia will focus on company growth, product development, and innovative partnerships. From municipalities and large food companies striving to implement zero-waste best practices to energy and utility companies looking for reliable sources of renewable energy, Sylvia ensures that BDC's sustainable solutions meet market demand for advanced organics recycling.

BDC has also announced two new promotions within the executive leadership team:

Peter Ettinger – Chief Strategy Officer: Peter focuses on a range of external affairs activities, including aligning projects to the company's vision and expansion plans, as well as overseeing BDC's sustainability, public affairs, and policy and government relations efforts. Peter previously served as Chief Development Officer at BDC.

R. McClain Porter – Chief Commercial Officer: Previously BDC's Senior Director of Energy, McClain's new role will focus on ensuring the commercial success of each project. As a project takes shape from its nascent stage, the Commercial team is charged with objectively analyzing the economic viability of the development and commercializing projects with feedstock supply and energy offtake contracts. The primary goal is to gear BDC's deployment of development resources to augment projects' economics and biological operations.

"As we continue to advance new biogas opportunities throughout the United States and Europe, these talented leaders will be instrumental in the development, engineering, construction and operations of anaerobic digestion facilities. Their expertise will be essential in ensuring the viability of each site's economics, biological operations and the commercial success of each project," said Shawn Kreloff, founder and CEO of BDC. "Our growing team is ready to meet our partners' increasing demand for dependable, well-designed and high-quality facilities to handle a range of organic recycling requirements."

About Bioenergy Devco: Bioenergy Devco (BDC) is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities. BDC's utility-grade anaerobic digestion technology, powered by BTS, is an environmentally sound process that creates a true source of renewable, carbon-negative energy for pipeline and vehicle use. In recycling organic material into renewable energy, BDC creates circular economies in local communities, helping cities and companies achieve decarbonization, zero waste and renewable energy goals, while reducing air and water pollution, and creating healthier soils. To learn more, visit: www.bioenergydevco.com .

