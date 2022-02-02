The Aspen Group Announces Nationwide Transformation to Fully Digital Dental Offices

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group today announced details on a transformative plan to convert all its Aspen Dental locations to fully digital operations. The company's first all-digital office is now open in Pompano Beach, FL, with plans to complete the digital transformation across nearly 1,000 existing Aspen Dental offices by early 2023.

With this digital transformation, Aspen Dental will be the largest network of digital dental offices in the world. This investment demonstrates Aspen Dental's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and its focus on delivering best-in-class patient care. By transitioning to fully digital offices, Aspen Dental doctors and their care teams will set the new standard in providing better dental care to more people nationwide.

GOING DIGITAL

The office will include all-digital labs, design software tools, and 3D-printing equipment to create dentures, surgical guides, night guards, crowns and more – all in-office. With more than 900 onsite labs across the country, this transformation will make Aspen Dental the first truly national player in 3D denture printing.

All offices will also be fully equipped with the latest technological advancements, including cone-beam computed tomography systems and intraoral scanners – a wireless scanning technology that enables streamlined digital workflows and provides patient education scans.

"Our digital transformation is one of the biggest innovations our industry has ever seen, and we're proud to lead this digital revolution in dentistry," said Bob Fontana, founder of Aspen Dental, and chairman and CEO of TAG. "We're continually looking for ways to bring better care to patients and to provide better tools and training to the hard-working doctors and their teams who we support. The fully digital offices will help us do just that."

"Each office we open allows doctors to help more patients get the care they need," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer of Aspen Dental. "From efficiencies in appointment scheduling to technologies that lead to the highest quality of care for patients – we are certain this digital transformation will benefit practice owners, doctors and their teams, as well as the 35,000 patients they see every day."

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

