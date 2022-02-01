WatServ Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ announced today that it has once again completed a successful SOC 2 Type II audit for its CloudOps managed services, receiving an "unqualified opinion" on its report. This result is considered the highest level of accomplishment and the report comes following an independent audit conducted from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021.

SOC 2 Logo (CNW Group/WatServ Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates WatServ's continued commitment to our clients and partners when it comes to information security," said Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. "This gold star outcome further supports our objective to provide clients with complete confidence in our cloud managed services."

A key industry standard in data security, SOC 2 compliance is determined by an independent audit conducted in accordance with principles established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It requires companies to establish and follow strict information policies and procedures around security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality of customer data. More than just an audit on the internal controls design and implementation, the Type II also considers the effectiveness of controls over a set period.

For the second year in a row, WatServ's accomplishment brings assurance to clients who rely on its cloud-managed services. WatServ is laser-focused on security and is continually exploring additional controls and certifications to provide best-in-class cloud managed services.

Learn more about WatServ's CloudOps managed services by visiting https://watserv.com/services/cloud-management/.

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WatServ Inc.