NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup has been named global creative agency by Velocity Global, the worldwide technology company whose Global Work PlatformTM connects employers and talent to work with anyone, anywhere. More than 1,000 clients rely on Velocity Global's platform to build global teams without the need to set up their own legal entities in other countries or states.

Velocity Global partners with McCann Worldgroup to further solidify leadership position in the future of work (PRNewswire)

"The world of work is changing faster than ever," said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO. "The pandemic simply accelerated an existing reality that businesses and talent want to choose who they work with, regardless of geography. Our technology launches both talent and businesses into a tangible future of work that both better balances the way we want to work with the way we want to live and helps companies increase productivity. As one of the world's leaders in global marketing, McCann will help us tell the world how we truly make life and work dreams come true."

"We are thrilled to work with one of the world's most interesting tech companies that expands the talent pool for businesses large and small, and delivers new freedoms to workers," said Alex Lubar, President, McCann North America. "We look forward to helping Velocity Global spread its brand message to both business-to-business and talent markets worldwide."

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its Global Work Platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to compliantly employ talent anywhere in the world with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. This new partnership with McCann Worldgroup represents a significant investment to create a new brand category based on the company's unique offerings to propel the future of work.

As the largest global Employer of Record in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the company navigates compliance, benefits, payroll, and immigration to build global teams. Velocity Global also offers Contractor Management to onboard and pay contractors in multiple countries so that businesses and talent can focus on getting work done.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide. More than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com .

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUP

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG ), is a creatively driven global marketing company whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards two years in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

