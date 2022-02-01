SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results, including revenue of $2.28 billion and $8.70 billion, respectively, an increase of 4% and 8%, compared to the prior year periods. The company recorded net income of $318 million and $1.31 billion in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, respectively, compared to $(677) million and $131 million in the prior year periods. The fourth quarter and full year 2020 was impacted by a $976 million non-cash impairment charge associated with Pandora. Net income per diluted common share was $0.08 and $0.32 in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a new record of $2.77 billion in 2021, climbing 8% from $2.58 billion in 2020.

"2021 was an outstanding year across the board. We added more than one million net new SiriusXM self-pay subscribers for the tenth time in the past 11 years; this growth continues to be sustained by a fifth straight year of improving churn. Once again we outperformed all of 2021's public guidance, and now our strong financial position enables us to declare a special cash dividend to our stockholders," said Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM.

"Our performance last year is a testament to our strong execution – and staying true to our vision of connecting listeners to the content they love. We collaborated with renowned and emerging creators across our platforms to deliver curated premium content both in- and out-of-car; and delivered value to our advertisers with effective solutions to reach a massive audience of more than 150 million listeners," added Witz.

BUSINESS AND CONTENT UPDATE

New vehicle penetration reaches 82% in 2021. SiriusXM's hardware was incorporated into approximately 82% of new vehicles sold in the United States in 2021, up from approximately 78% in 2020. The company exited 2021 with just over 25% of SiriusXM-equipped vehicles sold in the fourth quarter 2021 incorporating 360L, the company's platform that combines streaming and satellite-delivered content for an enhanced consumer experience.

Expanding content and delivering exclusive live performances. SiriusXM continues to add compelling and timely content across music genres, talk, entertainment, sports and comedy. SiriusXM's Small Stage Series featured intimate shows with Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, The Go-Go's, H.E.R., J. Cole, Jason Aldean and more. SiriusXM also launched new exclusive artist channels showcasing the music of Alicia Keys, David Bowie, J Balvin, ABBA and Neil Young. The company agreed to a multi-year extension of its broadcasting agreement with the PGA TOUR. SiriusXM teamed up with Apple and Discovery, adding 12-month subscriptions to both Apple Music and discovery+ to the list of benefits for new and existing SiriusXM subscribers of the Platinum VIP plan. SiriusXM joined with Audible to create Chapter and Verse, a new monthly series on Pandora, SiriusXM and the SXM App. The company continued to build upon the success of its SiriusXM House Campaign with a holiday spot featuring Dave Grohl, Bebe Rexha, Jeff Lewis and Kehlani. Pandora launched new programming including its biggest-ever Artist Takeover with U2, created a special Hip-Hop Forever station, and presented new Pandora-produced virtual events featuring Jason Aldean, Alessia Cara, and Finneas. It also launched a new multimedia national brand campaign, Just Press Play, featuring longtime Pandora listener and enthusiast DJ Khaled.

Podcast business attaining significant scale. Stitcher continues to attract the biggest names in podcasting, this year adding the chart-topping Crime Junkie to its ranks, as well as the rest of the leading Audiochuck network. Crime Junkie adds to a growing collection of popular podcasts distributed and monetized by Stitcher, including Oprah's Super Soul, Freakonomics Radio, Office Ladies, Your Mom's House, Hidden Brain, and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

SXM Media continues to innovate and improve upon its leading ad tech solutions. Yesterday, SXM Media, SiriusXM's advertising sales organization, announced the introduction of AudioID, powered by AdsWizz, a first-to-market listener identity solution offering marketers new avenues to reach, target, and connect with consumers at scale with embedded privacy protection. AudioID is the most recent example of SiriusXM's investment in audio ad technology that is expected to simplify the process of buying effective advertising across satellite radio, streaming music, and podcasts.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARED

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022. The total amount of the special cash dividend is expected to be approximately $1 billion.

This special dividend is in addition to the regular quarterly cash dividend that SiriusXM's Board declared on January 26, 2022. SiriusXM increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 50% in October 2021.

With this action, SiriusXM's Board of Directors will have returned approximately $18.37 billion of cash to its stockholders since December 2012, $15.87 billion through the repurchase of its common stock, $1.17 billion through regular quarterly dividends, and $1.33 billion through two special dividends. SiriusXM first initiated a regular quarterly dividend in November 2016, and has for five years in a row increased this regular quarterly dividend.

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of SiriusXM's Board of Directors in accordance with applicable law after considering various factors, including the company's financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs, limitations imposed by the company's indebtedness, legal requirements, and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL UPDATE

"Today's announcement of a $0.25 per share special dividend to our stockholders, in addition to last fall's 50% increase in our regular quarterly dividend, is made possible by our outstanding cash generation and flexible balance sheet, and it reflects our continued confidence in SiriusXM's strong operating performance," said Sean Sullivan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SiriusXM.

"SiriusXM continues to invest aggressively to grow our business, both organically and inorganically. We also plan to continue repurchases of our common stock, which in the fourth quarter totaled $343 million. Pro forma for the special cash dividend the Board of Directors declared today, we ended 2021 at approximately 3.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, consistent with the range we have articulated," added Sullivan.

The Company's total share repurchase authorization stands at $18 billion. As of January 28, 2022, the company had approximately $2.0 billion of remaining authorization. Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company will fund the repurchases through cash on hand, future cash flow from operations, and future borrowings.

2022 GUIDANCE

The Company issued full-year 2022 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow as follows:

SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 500,000,

Total revenue of approximately $9.0 billion ,

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8 billion , and

Free cash flow of approximately $1.55 billion .

FULL YEAR 2021 SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sirius XM Holdings operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses — SiriusXM and Pandora. Further information regarding these two segments will be contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The financial and operating highlights below exclude the impact of legal settlements and reserves and share-based payment expense.

SIRIUSXM SEGMENT

Self-Pay Subscribers Reach a Record-High 32.0 Million. SiriusXM added 1,152,000 net new self-pay subscribers for the full year 2021, a 27% increase from the 909,000 added in 2020, and ended 2021 with record high 32.0 million self-pay subscribers. Paid promotional subscribers decreased by 1,833,000. Continuing impacts of new vehicle trial structures with certain automakers as well as lower vehicle shipments due to reported semiconductor supply shortages contributed to negative paid promotional net additions during the year. Total subscribers were 34.0 million. The total SiriusXM funnel of trial subscribers stood at approximately 6.8 million at the end of 2021, down from approximately 8.4 million at the end of 2020 driven by shorter trial terms and lower vehicle sales. Self-pay monthly churn for the year improved approximately 5 basis points to 1.6% from 1.7% in 2020.

SiriusXM Revenue Increased 4% to $6.62 Billion . Full year 2021 revenue grew 4% to $6.62 billion compared to the full year of 2020. This growth was driven by a 5% increase in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to $14.76 and a 4% increase in SiriusXM self-pay subscribers, partially offset by the effects of a lower number of paid trial subscribers.

Gross Profit Increased 3% to $4.03 Billion and Gross Margin Remains Stable. Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased by 7% to $2.59 billion for the full year compared to 2020. Gross profit at SiriusXM totaled $4.03 billion , an increase of 3% compared to 2020, producing a gross margin of 61%, a 1 percentage point decrease from the prior-year driven by increased content spend.

PANDORA SEGMENT

Advertising Revenue Increased 30% to $1.54 Billion . Full year ad revenue at the Pandora segment, which includes off-platform results, increased by 30% year-over-year to $1.54 billion . Ad revenue was boosted by strong monetization of $102.74 per thousand hours at Pandora, compared to $79.24 from the prior year. Ad revenue also benefited from the acquisition of Stitcher in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Growing Off-Platform and Podcasting Revenue. In 2021, Stitcher and the company's off-platform advertising businesses contributed $348 million of revenue, representing nearly 23% of the segment's total revenue. Off-platform revenue, excluding Stitcher, increased approximately $60 million or 36% compared to 2020.

Total Advertising-Supported Listener Hours of 11.55 Billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 52.3 million in 2021, down from 58.9 million in the prior year. Total ad-supported listener hours were 11.55 billion in 2021, down from 12.50 billion in 2020. Average monthly hours per ad-supported active user were 19.9 in 2021, up from 19.4 in 2020.

Self-Pay Subscribers Increase Modestly. Self-pay subscribers to the Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium services increased by 45,000 in 2021 to end the period with 6.3 million.

Gross Profit Grew 30%. Subscriber revenue increased by 3%, advertising revenue increased by 30% and total cost of services increased by 18% during 2021. This resulted in gross profit in the Pandora segment of $743 million , up 30% over 2020, and produced a gross margin for the year of 36%, up 6% from prior year.

Subscriber acquisition costs decreased by 10% to $325 million in 2021 compared to the prior year. Lower subsidies from contract improvements with certain automakers and lower costs resulting from the semiconductor supply shortages in 2021 resulted in reduced subscriber acquisition costs. Sales and marketing costs increased by 12% to $998 million in 2021 compared to the prior year, boosted by increased performance marketing and a new nationwide ad campaign promoting SiriusXM. Engineering, design and development costs rose 4% to $229 million, and general and administrative expenses increased by 2% to $451 million in 2021.

Free cash flow was $1.831 billion, up approximately 10% from the prior year, primarily due to insurance recoveries associated with the SXM-7 satellite failure and the growth in cash generated by operations, partially offset by higher satellite capital expenditures and a decrease in deferred revenue driven by a shift to shorter term self-pay and trial subscriptions as well as free trials at certain automakers.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue: (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Subscriber revenue $ 1,696

$ 1,615

$ 6,614

$ 6,372 Advertising revenue 495

474

1,730

1,340 Equipment revenue 53

60

201

173 Other revenue 38

40

151

155 Total revenue 2,282

2,189

8,696

8,040 Operating expenses:













Cost of services:













Revenue share and royalties 698

662

2,672

2,421 Programming and content 152

130

559

481 Customer service and billing 130

122

501

481 Transmission 64

48

218

177 Cost of equipment 5

6

18

19 Subscriber acquisition costs 80

105

325

362 Sales and marketing 330

293

1,056

957 Engineering, design and development 68

67

265

263 General and administrative 137

154

514

511 Depreciation and amortization 135

125

533

506 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 7

980

20

1,004 Total operating expenses 1,806

2,692

6,681

7,182 Income from operations 476

(503)

2,015

858 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (101)

(97)

(415)

(394) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

(83)

(40) Other (expense) income —

(4)

9

6 Total other (expense) income (101)

(101)

(489)

(428) Income (loss) before income taxes 375

(604)

1,526

430 Income tax expense (57)

(73)

(212)

(299) Net income (loss) $ 318

$ (677)

$ 1,314

$ 131 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (2)

15

—

7 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 316

$ (662)

$ 1,314

$ 138 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.08

$ (0.16)

$ 0.32

$ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.08

$ (0.16)

$ 0.32

$ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 3,991

4,220

4,062

4,330 Diluted 4,061

4,220

4,143

4,429 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0219615

$ 0.014641

$ 0.0658845

$ 0.054571

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 191

$ 71 Receivables, net 722

672 Related party current assets 21

20 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 246

204 Total current assets 1,180

967 Property and equipment, net 1,450

1,629 Intangible assets, net 3,186

3,340 Goodwill 3,151

3,122 Related party long-term assets 526

531 Deferred tax assets 200

111 Operating lease right-of-use assets 358

427 Other long-term assets 223

206 Total assets $ 10,274

$ 10,333 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,299

$ 1,223 Accrued interest 173

174 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,454

1,721 Current maturities of debt —

1 Operating lease current liabilities 49

48 Related party current liabilities 5

— Total current liabilities 2,980

3,167 Long-term deferred revenue 97

118 Long-term debt 8,832

8,499 Deferred tax liabilities 478

266 Operating lease liabilities 362

419 Other long-term liabilities 150

149 Total liabilities 12,899

12,618 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 9,000 shares authorized; 3,968 and 4,176 shares issued; 3,967 and 4,173 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4

4 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 15

15 Additional paid-in capital —

— Treasury stock, at cost; 1 and 3 shares of common stock at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (8)

(19) Accumulated deficit (2,636)

(2,285) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,625)

(2,285) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 10,274

$ 10,333

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For The Years Ended December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,314

$ 131 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 533

506 Non cash impairment and restructuring costs 24

1,000 Non-cash interest expense, net of amortization of premium 21

20 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (17)

— Provision for doubtful accounts 53

60 Amortization of deferred income related to equity method investment —

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt 83

40 Loss on unconsolidated entity investments, net 18

16 Dividend received from unconsolidated entity investment 2

2 Gain on other investments (5)

(3) Share-based payment expense 202

223 Deferred income tax expense 131

238 Amortization of right-of-use assets 50

56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (108)

(36) Related party, net 7

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets (47)

12 Other long-term assets (8)

(61) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 104

42 Accrued interest (1)

13 Deferred revenue (287)

(223) Operating lease liabilities (55)

(53) Other long-term liabilities (16)

38 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,998

2,018 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (388)

(350) Proceeds from insurance recoveries 225

— Purchases of other investments (4)

(8) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14)

(300) Investments in related parties and other equity investees (21)

(94) Repayment from related party 2

11 Net cash used in investing activities (200)

(741) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10

— Taxes paid from net share settlements for stock-based compensation (103)

(114) Revolving credit facility, net (653)

649 Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of costs 4,442

1,481 Principal payments of long-term borrowings (3,503)

(1,507) Payment of premiums on redemption of debt (62)

(31) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (22)

— Common stock repurchased and retired (1,523)

(1,555) Dividends paid (268)

(237) Net cash used in financing activities (1,682)

(1,314) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 116

(37) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 83

120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 199

$ 83

(1) The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the statement of cash flows to the balance sheet. The restricted cash balances are primarily due to letters of credit which have been issued to the landlords of leased office space. The terms of the letters of credit primarily extend beyond one year.

(in millions) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 191

$ 71

$ 106 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets 8

12

14 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 199

$ 83

$ 120

Unaudited Results

Set forth below are our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared with the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Legal settlements and reserves and share-based payment expense have been excluded from cost of services line items and presented as their own line items in the table below, as this is consistent with how the segments are evaluated on a regular basis. Our results also exclude certain purchase price accounting adjustments related to other revenue and revenue share and royalties.



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 vs 2020 Change





Three Months

Twelve Months

2021

2020

2021

2020

Amount

%

Amount

% Revenue











Pro Forma















Sirius XM:





























Subscriber revenue $ 1,563

$ 1,485

$ 6,084

$ 5,857

$ 78

5 %

$ 227

4 % Advertising revenue 53

49

188

157

4

8 %

31

20 % Equipment revenue 53

60

201

173

(7)

(12) %

28

16 % Other revenue (1) 38

40

151

161

(2)

(5) %

(10)

(6) % Total Sirius XM revenue 1,707

1,634

6,624

6,348

73

4 %

276

4 % Pandora:





























Subscriber revenue 133

130

530

515

3

2 %

15

3 % Advertising revenue 442

425

1,542

1,183

17

4 %

359

30 % Total Pandora revenue 575

555

2,072

1,698

20

4 %

374

22 % Total consolidated revenue 2,282

2,189

8,696

8,046

93

4 %

650

8 % Cost of services





























Sirius XM:





























Revenue share and royalties 388

384

1,532

1,484

4

1 %

48

3 % Programming and content 130

112

480

420

18

16 %

60

14 % Customer service and billing 106

101

409

388

5

5 %

21

5 % Transmission 50

32

155

119

18

56 %

36

30 % Cost of equipment 5

6

18

19

(1)

(17) %

(1)

(5) % Total Sirius XM cost of services 679

635

2,594

2,430

44

7 %

164

7 % Pandora:





























Revenue share and royalties (2) (3) 310

278

1,140

959

32

12 %

181

19 % Programming and content 14

10

46

30

4

40 %

16

53 % Customer service and billing 22

19

86

87

3

16 %

(1)

(1) % Transmission 12

14

57

51

(2)

(14) %

6

12 % Total Pandora cost of services 358

321

1,329

1,127

37

12 %

202

18 % Total consolidated cost of services 1,037

956

3,923

3,557

81

8 %

366

10 % Subscriber acquisition costs 80

105

325

362

(25)

(24) %

(37)

(10) % Sales and marketing 315

275

998

889

40

15 %

109

12 % Engineering, design and development 57

55

229

220

2

4 %

9

4 % General and administrative 121

138

451

443

(17)

(12) %

8

2 % Depreciation and amortization 135

125

533

506

10

8 %

27

5 % Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 7

980

20

1,004

(973)

(99) %

(984)

(98) % Legal settlements and reserves —

—

—

(16)

—

nm

16

nm Share-based payment expense (4) 54

58

202

223

(4)

(7) %

(21)

(9) % Total operating expenses 1,806

2,692

6,681

7,188

(886)

(33) %

(507)

(7) % Income (loss) from operations 476

(503)

2,015

858

979

(195) %

1,157

135 % Other (expense) income:





























Interest expense (101)

(97)

(415)

(394)

(4)

(4) %

(21)

(5) % Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

(83)

(40)

—

nm

(43)

(108) % Other (expense) income —

(4)

9

6

4

(100) %

3

50 % Total other (expense) income (101)

(101)

(489)

(428)

—

— %

(61)

(14) % Income (loss) before income taxes 375

(604)

1,526

430

979

(162) %

1,096

255 % Income tax expense (57)

(73)

(212)

(299)

16

(22) %

87

29 % Net income (loss) $ 318

$ (677)

$ 1,314

$ 131

$ 995

(147) %

$ 1,183

903 %































Adjusted EBITDA $ 672

$ 660

$ 2,770

$ 2,575

$ 12

2 %

$ 195

8 %































Gross Profit - Sirius XM $ 1,028

$ 999

$ 4,030

$ 3,918

$ 29

3 %

$ 112

3 % Gross Margin % - Sirius XM 60 %

61 %

61 %

62 %

(1) %

(2) %

(1) %

(2) % Gross Profit - Pandora $ 217

$ 234

$ 743

$ 571

$ (17)

(7) %

$ 172

30 % Gross Margin % - Pandora 38 %

42 %

36 %

34 %

(4) %

(10) %

2 %

6 %

nm - not meaningful (1) For the year ended December 31, 2020, this adjustment eliminates the impact of additional revenue of $6 associated with certain programming agreements recorded as part of the merger of Sirius and XM (the "XM Merger"). (2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, this adjustment includes the impact of additional expense of $6 associated with minimum guarantee royalty contracts recorded as part of the Pandora Acquisition. (3) For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenue share and royalties excludes a reversal of a pre-acquisition reserve of $16 for royalties. (4) Allocation of share-based payment expense:



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Programming and content - Sirius XM $ 8

$ 7

$ 31

$ 29 Customer service and billing - Sirius XM 2

2

6

6 Transmission - Sirius XM 1

1

4

4 Programming and content - Pandora —

1

2

2 Transmission - Pandora 1

1

2

3 Sales and marketing 15

18

58

68 Engineering, design and development 11

12

36

43 General and administrative 16

16

63

68 Total share-based payment expense $ 54

$ 58

$ 202

$ 223

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

A full glossary defining our key financial and operating metrics can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Subscribers and subscription related revenues and expenses associated with our connected vehicle services and Sirius XM Canada are not included in Sirius XM's subscriber count or subscriber-based operating metrics.

Set forth below are our subscriber balances as of December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020:



As of December 31,

2021 vs 2020 Change (subscribers in thousands) 2021

2020

Amount

% Sirius XM













Self-pay subscribers 32,039

30,887

1,152

4 % Paid promotional subscribers 1,994

3,827

(1,833)

(48) % Ending subscribers 34,033

34,714

(681)

(2) % Traffic users 8,568

9,301

(733)

(8) % Sirius XM Canada subscribers 2,517

2,622

(105)

(4) %















Pandora













Monthly active users - all services 52,275

58,882

(6,607)

(11) % Self-pay subscribers 6,324

6,279

45

1 % Paid promotional subscribers 69

62

7

11 % Ending subscribers 6,393

6,341

52

1 %

The following table contains our Non-GAAP financial and operating performance measures which are based on our adjusted results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 vs 2020 Change





Three Months

Twelve Months (subscribers in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Amount

%

Amount

% Sirius XM





























Self-pay subscribers 55

407

1,152

909

(352)

(86) %

243

27 % Paid promotional subscribers (286)

(128)

(1,833)

(1,104)

(158)

123%

(729)

(66) % Net additions (231)

279

(681)

(195)

(510)

(183) %

(486)

(249) % Weighted average number of subscribers 34,078

34,651

34,345

34,523

(573)

(2) %

(178)

(1) % Average self-pay monthly churn 1.7 %

1.6 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

0.1 %

6 %

(0.1) %

(6) % ARPU (1) $ 15.34

$ 14.33

$ 14.76

$ 14.10

$ 1.01

7 %

$ 0.66

5 % SAC, per installation $ 11.02

$ 14.61

$ 12.58

$ 18.65

$(3.59)

(25) %

$(6.07)

(33) %































Pandora





























Self-pay subscribers (128)

(65)

45

114

(63)

97 %

(69)

(61) % Paid promotional subscribers (2)

2

7

13

(4)

200 %

(6)

(46) % Net additions (130)

(63)

52

127

(67)

106 %

(75)

(59) % Weighted average number of subscribers 6,491

6,418

6,487

6,315

73

1 %

172

3 % ARPU $ 6.70

$ 6.67

$ 6.69

$ 6.76

$ 0.03

— %

$(0.07)

(1) % Ad supported listener hours (in billions) 2.77

2.96

11.55

12.50

(0.19)

(6) %

(0.95)

(8) % Advertising revenue per thousand listener hours (RPM) $ 117.36

$ 112.71

$ 102.74

$ 79.24

$ 4.65

4 %

$23.50

30 % Licensing costs per thousand listener hours (LPM) $ 54.03

$ 46.67

$ 48.63

$ 40.14

$ 7.36

16 %

$ 8.49

21 % Licensing costs per paid subscriber (LPU) $ 4.38

$ 4.21

$ 4.23

$ 4.14

$ 0.17

4 %

$ 0.09

2 %































Total Company





























Adjusted EBITDA $ 672

$ 660

$ 2,770

$ 2,575

$ 12

2 %

$ 195

8 % Free cash flow $ 482

$ 448

$ 1,831

$ 1,660

$ 34

8 %

$ 171

10 %





(1) ARPU for Sirius XM excludes subscriber revenue from our connected vehicle services of $49 and $44 for the three months ended December 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $190 and $174 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation from GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income: $ 318

$ (677)

$ 1,314

$ 131 Add back items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA:













Legal settlements and reserves —

—

—

(16) Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs 7

980

20

1,004 Share-based payment expense 54

58

202

223 Depreciation and amortization 135

125

533

506 Interest expense 101

97

415

394 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

83

40 Other expense (income) —

4

(9)

(6) Income tax expense 57

73

212

299 Purchase price accounting adjustments:













Revenues —

—

—

6 Operating expenses —

—

—

(6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 672

$ 660

$ 2,770

$ 2,575

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash Flow information













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 627

$ 568

$ 1,998

$ 2,018 Net cash used in investing activities $ (150)

$ (397)

$ (200)

$ (741) Net cash used in financing activities $ (450)

$ (132)

$ (1,682)

$ (1,314) Free Cash Flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 627

$ 568

$ 1,998

$ 2,018 Additions to property and equipment (144)

(120)

(388)

(350) Purchases of other investments (1)

—

(4)

(8) Satellite insurance recoveries —

—

225

— Free cash flow $ 482

$ 448

$ 1,831

$ 1,660

Reconciliation of SAC, per installation:



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (costs in millions and installs in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscriber acquisition costs, excluding connected vehicle services $ 80

$ 105

$ 325

$ 362 Less: margin from sales of radios and accessories,

excluding connected vehicle services (48)

(54)

(183)

(154)

$ 32

$ 51

$ 142

$ 208 Installations 2,937

3,476

11,174

11,091 SAC, per installation (a) $ 11.02

$ 14.61

$ 12.58

$ 18.65





(a) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; vehicle production and sales are dependent on may factors, including the availability of consumer credit, general economic conditions, consumer confidence, fuel costs and component supply shortages; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; the impact of COVID-19, including its variant strains, on our business; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands; we face supply chain risks as a result of the global semiconductor supply shortage. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Contact for SiriusXM:

Investor contact:

Hooper Stevens

212-901-6718

Hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Media contact:

Patrick Reilly

212-901-6646

patrick.reilly@siriusxm.com

