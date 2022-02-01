Park Place Technologies acquires Storfirst Software

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has strengthened its software portfolio with the purchase of Congruity360's Storfirst software platform. Storfirst is the industry's most secure, OEM- and platform-agnostic (cloud, hybrid cloud and on-prem) file system migration and information management software. Storfirst allows customers to manage the movement of their data from production servers to disaster recovery servers, on-prem and to the cloud; the software enables customers to control the movement of all file data.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies is powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and its Enterprise Operations Centers. Park Place leverages a global parts supply chain, automation, machine learning and a comprehensive portfolio of services and products to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance.

"Park Place Technologies has been using Storfirst, which launched nearly 20 years ago, for data migration file storage replication," said Brian Davidson, CEO of Congruity360. "By officially owning Storfirst, Park Place can enhance its data migration services and expand its software portfolio."

Storfirst's versatile, fully automated data migration and management software eliminates costly and time-consuming "rip-and-replace upgrades". Additionally, the software provides a single pane of glass to view and manage data and migration projects. Storfirst reduces cost across your entire file estate. It even helps manage risk associated with storing and managing regulated data, such as HIPAA.

"The acquisition of Storfirst is a tremendous addition to our portfolio of services and products, and represents great progress to expanding our software offerings," said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO. "Storfirst's ability to aggregate unstructured data and run analytics puts customers in the driver seat, empowering them to manage their data while reducing costs."

