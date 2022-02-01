New York Jets Fans Provided Least Support in the NFL This Season, New VegasSlotsOnline Research Reveals

New York Jets Fans Provided Least Support in the NFL This Season, New VegasSlotsOnline Research Reveals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the results of a revealing new study, New York Jets fans provided the least support for their team compared to all other fanbases in the NFL this season.

The five least supportive fanbases in the NFL, based on VSO News research. (PRNewswire)

In its research, VegasSlotsOnline News analyzed data on stadium attendance, social media interaction, and local TV viewership for the 2021/2022 season. VSO then utilized a points-based system to create a list of the five fanbases that showed the least enthusiasm for their teams with some telling results.

While New York Jets supporters might have taken the crown overall, other NFL fanbases also showed their true colors this season. Washington Football Team's FedExField saw an average home attendance of just 64.3%, while only 10.92% of local Detroit households regularly tuned in to watch the Lions play.

Click here to find out more about the five worst fanbases in the NFL on VegasSlotsOnline News .

About us:

VegasSlotsOnline News publishes daily updates from all corners of the gambling industry, including sports betting, casino, poker, iGaming, and legislation.

Contact:

news@vegasslotsonline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VegasSlotsOnline