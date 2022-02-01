Metro Optic Partners with Crosslake Fibre to Deliver Critical Network Infrastructure in North America

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Optic (MO) and Crosslake Fibre (CLF) have integrated their networks and service offering to provide turnkey network infrastructure and low latency fiber solutions to large data users in North America.

In response to a dramatic increase in demand for diverse, high-performance, ultra low-latency networks between key commercial hubs in North America, the two companies have partnered to deliver a seamless network solution that offers hyperscale connectivity between Montréal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York.

"The combination of Metro Optic's strong, local presence in the fastest growing datacenter and interconnection markets in Canada with Crosslake Fibre's high-speed long-haul network between the U.S. and Canada, creates a unique, one-stop solution for large data users with high performance network requirements," says Michael Bucheit, General Manager of Metro Optic.

"Crosslake Fibre and Metro Optic have built state-of-the-art digital networks in North America and Europe focused on route diversity, performance and scalability. Reaching our customers in more than 40 critical, local data centers and providing long-haul routes to key international locations is a powerful proposition," states Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre.

The joint service offering will include diverse high-count dark fiber, 1G to 100G lit services and ultra low-latency options.

Both companies are already majority owners of Maple Leaf Fibre, a joint venture with Utilities Kingston, which is in advanced stages of development and expected to be in service by December 2023. The Maple Leaf Fibre cable system will have a terrestrial segment between Montréal, and Kingston, and a submarine segment through Lake Ontario between Kingston and downtown Toronto.

About Metro Optic

Metro Optic is one of Canada's largest carrier- and datacenter-neutral builders and operators of high-capacity fiber networks. The company offers dark and lit fiber solutions to medium and large sized businesses, telecom carriers, cloud operators, wholesalers and datacenter operators. The Metro Optic network reaches critical corporate and wholesale datacenters and interconnection locations in the greater Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver areas. Metro Optic is an affiliate of Cologix Inc., a leading provider of carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge datacenter solutions in North America. For additional information, see www.metrooptic.com .

About Crosslake Fibre



Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (INSP) and developer of fibre-optic projects throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake's innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of capacity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications operators and cloud service providers (CSPs). For additional information, see www.crosslakefibre.ca.

View original content:

SOURCE Cologix Inc.