The Green Organic Dutchman Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nichola Thompson to the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

A finance veteran with over 20 years of experience, Ms. Thompson joins the senior management team at TGOD, having most recently held the position of CFO at Galaxie Brands Corporation, which was acquired by TGOD in November 2021. Ms. Thompson brings a broad range of experience guiding the finance departments of both public and private companies. Her experience includes CFO roles in the cannabis industry at Embark Health Inc., and Entourage Health Corp ("Entourage"). During Ms. Thompson's tenure at Entourage, she was responsible for guiding the organization during a period of rapid growth, helping build the cannabis company into a multi-facility, fully licenced entity. Before entering the cannabis industry, Ms. Thompson held senior finance positions at Discovery Air, Deloitte & Touche, Siemens, and Priority One Packaging. Throughout her career she has successfully aligned finance and business goals to support corporate strategies. A Western University Business Administration & Commercial Studies graduate, Nichola Thompson obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant designations in 2007 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

"Nichola brings tremendous cannabis experience and proven judgment to the TGOD team, and she will be a valuable contributor in helping guide our company forward as we execute our plan to profitability. Her proven ability to manage the finance departments across an array of industries will be a vital asset in driving the future success of TGOD" said Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the Company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The Company's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The Company's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to statements about future revenues and operating cashflow, statements about the profitability of the company, and about the future success of the company. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.