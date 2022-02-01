BlueVoyant Hires Former National Security Agency Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading integrated, end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced that Lonnie Brouwer joins an already strong leadership team as the cross-functional coordinator for Third-Party Cyber Risk Defense.

Brouwer joins BlueVoyant from the National Security Agency (NSA), where he has been a senior executive with 34 years of service. During his tenure at the NSA he held several senior roles, including as its representative to Cyber Command, leading support to both offensive and defensive cyber operations as well as leading the NSA Operations Center. He served as the NSA's senior representative to the U.S. Military in Europe.



BlueVoyant provides the only supply chain and private equity portfolio end-to-end preventive defense platform and service. This capability has already gained significant traction in the market. Provisioning of this capability requires close coordination across several functions within BlueVoyant, with Brouwer overseeing this multifunctional delivery.

"Our platform is recognized as industry leading and the only one of its kind that provides preventive defense at scale," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant. "Lonnie's wealth of experience and knowledge will help us to further develop this part of the business, supporting our global growth plans this year."

"I'm delighted to be a part of this team," Brouwer said. "BlueVoyant's offering and reputation in the market has rapidly grown over the past few years. Now as it scales both its capabilities and worldwide footprint, it is an exciting time to be a part of the business and realize some of the significant opportunities out there."

BlueVoyant's Third-Party Cyber Risk Management platform and service protects an organization's external supply chain ecosystem from cyber attacks. With an ever-growing network of infrastructure, partners, suppliers and investments, every new entrant to the ecosystem introduces risks and vulnerabilities, and well-funded cyber attackers are constantly looking to exploit these.

