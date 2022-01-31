During the month of February, for each pack of Huggies purchased at Sam's Club, Huggies will donate a day's worth of diapers to the national nonprofit, National Diaper Bank Network, up to one million diapers total

Sam's Club and Huggies® Partner to Donate Up to One Million Diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network During the month of February, for each pack of Huggies purchased at Sam's Club, Huggies will donate a day's worth of diapers to the national nonprofit, National Diaper Bank Network, up to one million diapers total

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in three American families experience diaper need1, which is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to help a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Diaper need is a public health issue that can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more.

Huggies Logo (PRNewswire)

Now through Feb. 28, 2022, Sam's Club members can help make a difference for families experiencing diaper need by purchasing one pack of Huggies® diapers at their local Sam's Club, or online, and one day's worth of diapers will be donated by the Huggies brand to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), up to one million diapers2. NDBN is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing basic necessities required to build the strong foundations all children, families, and individuals need to thrive and reach their full potential.

"Working to help end diaper need and raise awareness of this critical issue in America is something incredibly important to the Huggies brand," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Huggies North America. "We've been a long-time partner of the National Diaper Bank Network, and together with the support of Sam's Club, we'll be able to help thousands of families across America and help babies thrive."

In addition to the Huggies brand donating a day's worth of diapers per every package of Huggies purchased at Sam's Club nationwide, Sam's Club members can also take advantage of in-club savings of $8 off when you buy one package of Huggies® diapers and one package of Huggies® wipes in the same transaction.3

Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, which has 225+ member diaper banks across the country. Since 2011, Huggies has donated more than 300 million diapers and wipes to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families across the country in need.

To learn more about Sam's Club, or to become a member, please visit SamsClub.com. To learn more about Huggies®, follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the National Diaper Bank Network, follow @DiaperNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 225 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

[KMB-B]

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; 36% of respondents selected at least one of the following three statements: 1. I currently do not have enough diapers to keep the child(ren) in my household clean, dry, and healthy 2. I find it difficult to afford buying diapers for the child(ren) in my household 3. I frequently find myself running out of diapers for the child(ren) in my household.

2 Up to one million diapers. Based on Huggies® February 2022 sales at Sam's Club. Ends February 28, 2022."

3 Limit 3. Purchase one Huggies® Diapers and one Huggies® Wipes for savings. Excludes Huggies® OverNites Nighttime Diapers. Expires February 27, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation