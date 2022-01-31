Odinlake Rolls Out Ergo Chair Series in American Market, Promotes Healthy Sitting Posture in the Home Office

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odinlake, a leading brand focused on developing and manufacturing ergonomic office products, has rolled out its home office solutions including three different types of ergo chairs to support Americans working productively and safely from home. The series, which can be ordered on the company's website, relieve discomfort and pressure caused by poor sitting posture while working at home and in the office.

With the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for employees around the globe. Data from Apollo Technical estimates that 22% of the workforce will work remotely by 2025, which equates to 36.2 million Americans. However, a recent study by researchers in Italy found that 41.2% of at-home workers reported experiencing lower back pain, and almost 1 in 4 (23.5%) experienced neck pain.

"Remote work can often lead to unconscious sedentary behavior. Employees may find themselves sitting at their desks for anywhere between eight to 12 hours every day, which is why it is essential to create a good environment for people working from home. Employers can support their teams to work remotely by providing them with well-designed ergonomic office equipment, while also increasing employee productivity and satisfaction," said King Jones, CEO at Odinlake.

Odinlake's ergonomic chairs are designed in collaboration with Justus Kolberg, an award-winning designer based in Hamburg, Germany. Over 18 months of research, innovation, and technical progress, Odinlake and Kolberg developed more than thirteen different chair variants before finally settling on its iconic curved design. At present, Odinlake has three ergonomic chairs in its collection: Ergo ART 643, Ergo PRO Chair 633, and Ergo Core 625.

The curved back on Odinlake's chairs has been imagined based on a holistic view of people's health when working from home and takes into account a multitude of factors, ranging from the user's physiological state to their level of fatigue, and more. Created to be completely ergonomic, all Odinlake chairs provide active lumbar support to adjust the curvature of the whole waist, ensure weight is evenly distributed at the hips, and relax the back vertebrae to alleviate sedentary discomfort. Each chair also sports a sleek and elegant design that looks great in any work environment.

Since launching its ergo chairs, Odinlake has garnered the attention of several well-known companies around the world. The company has already inked a partnership with Yosuda, a popular stationary exercise bike brand in the US, to provide ergonomic chairs for its entire workforce and promote healthy work-from-home set-ups.

"In the new normal, both our lives and workplaces have undergone many changes. Home is no longer just a place for us to relax and exercise, but also a place for us to carry out our daily work activities. With our commitment to the research and development, sales and production of ergonomic office products, Odinlake will draw upon our 15 years of industry experience and technical expertise to provide global users with revolutionary home office equipment," said King Jones.

About Odinlake

Odinlake promotes a healthy and comfortable lifestyle with ergonomic office products. Born from founder King's desire for a comfortable office chair that would enable him to sit for long durations while working from home, Odinlake chairs combine ergonomic design considerations with a sleek form factor to help people work productively at home and in the workplace. All Odinlake chairs meet green development and environmental protection requirements and follow strict ISO9000 quality manufacturing standards for office chairs. The company currently sells products to customers and businesses in more than 220 countries and regions worldwide.

