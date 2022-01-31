Lobsterfest® Is Back at Red Lobster®

New Menu Features New & Returning Favorite Lobster Items, Plus New Side Choices, New Drinks and a New 10 Under $10 Weekday Lunch Menu

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobsterfest®, a celebration of all things lobster, is back at Red Lobster®. Lobster lovers can sink their claws into craveable lobster dishes, including the NEW! Date Night Feast for Two, arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, and the return of the guest-favorite Lobster Lover's Dream®.

This year's Lobsterfest lineup features a variety of new and classic craveable lobster-centric dishes to choose from, including:

NEW! Date Night Feast for Two – Two butter-poached Maine lobster tails, two 7 oz. sirloins, two jumbo grilled shrimp skewers and a shareable Bacon Mac & Cheese. Plus, a choice of one side for each guest.

NEW! Lobster Topped Stuffed Flounder – Wild-caught flounder roasted with Red Lobster's signature seafood stuffing and topped with Maine and langostino lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc. Served with choice of two sides.

Lobster Lover's Dream ® – A roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake – Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and tomatoes, over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon – Tender Maine lobster tail, grilled jumbo shrimp skewer and Atlantic salmon, finished with a brown butter sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Seafarer's Feast – A broiled Maine lobster tail, grilled sea scallops, garlic shrimp and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Served with choice of two sides.

Guests can complement their Lobsterfest meal with a side of NEW! Bacon Mac & Cheese, featuring a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Looking for refreshment? Guests can check out the NEW! Lobster Punch made with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and Malibu coconut rum with pineapple and berry juices. And of course, nothing pairs better with lobster than warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Red Lobster is also introducing a NEW! 10 Under $10 lunch menu, available Monday through Friday until 3pm and featuring a variety of delicious selections, including Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Crispy Cod Sandwich, Popcorn Shrimp, and more. The 10 Under $10 weekday lunch menu, along with the recently introduced 3 from the Sea combination option for just $15.99, appear on Red Lobster's newly designed, easy to navigate menu, providing great value options for guests no matter when the craving hits.

This year's Lobsterfest lineup and NEW! 10 Under $10 weekday lunch menu are available for guests to enjoy in-restaurant or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit RedLobster.com.

