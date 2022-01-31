InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device for EV Chargers (RKH-106)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an anti-theft device to protect chargers on electric vehicles," said an inventor, from Stafford, Va., "so I invented the E V CHARGER ANTI THEFT DEVICE. My design ensures that the charger is accessible and available when needed."

The invention provides an effective way to secure and protect an EV charger. In doing so, it helps to prevent the theft of an EV charger. As a result, it reduces the risk of the owner being stranded and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electric vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

