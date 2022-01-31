InventHelp Inventor Develops Junction Box for Homestead Photovoltaic Systems (SOG-562)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a junction box that can be adapted for use as part of a newly installed photovoltaic system in an existing home or as part of new construction," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR READY JUNCTION BOX. My design helps to make a house more compatible with a photovoltaic installation."

The patent-pending invention provides a low voltage junction box for homestead photovoltaic systems. In doing so, it offers an alternative to AC junction boxes. As a result, it facilitates the pulling of heavy gauge low voltage cables and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households.

