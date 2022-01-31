Introducing Domino's® Carryout Tips: Because You Earned It

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) believes every great delivery driver deserves a tip. Thousands of carryout customers serve as their own delivery drivers each day, and now, Domino's is tipping them. Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order, thanks to the largest pizza company in the world.

Domino’s believes every great delivery driver deserves a tip. Thousands of carryout customers serve as their own delivery drivers each day, and now, Domino’s is giving them a $3 tip when they order online. (PRNewswire)

Thousands of carryout customers serve as their own delivery drivers each day, and now, Domino's is tipping them.

"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president – chief marketing officer. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

Carryout customers who order online now through May 22, 2022, are eligible to claim the $3 coupon code, which is redeemable for another online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity). Plus, customers can combine their carryout tip with their favorite carryout offer, making for a tasty deal.

"Domino's carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza," said D'Elia. "Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped! Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after."

To learn more about Domino's carryout tips, visit carryouttips.dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $4.1 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

(PRNewsfoto/Domino’s Pizza) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.