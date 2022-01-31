Atlanta's Key Stakeholders and Mental Health Advocates Embrace New Confess Project Headquarters

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta's key stakeholders and mental health advocates welcome the new national headquarters of "America's First Mental Health Barbershop Movement," The Confess Project. Atlanta, one of America's most diverse cities, and home to the world's busiest airport is the ideal place to expand our mission to build a culture of mental health for boys, men of color, and their families. The Confess Project saves lives by training barbers to be mental health advocates; thereby decreasing the stigma associated with mental health in communities of color. Since expanding to Atlanta in January, the Confess Project has served over three hundred (300) clients thanks to outreach efforts like community canvassing and back-to-school events.

"As a longtime mental health advocate, I recognized the unique impact The Confess Project would have on my constituents' needs," stated District 60 State Representative Kim Schofield. "I am honored to work with a team of Georgia policy makers who prioritize mental health advocacy like Representative Rhonda Burnough, and I am grateful for the instrumental leadership of Representative Sandra G. Scott, who championed providing options for mental health treatment alternatives to imprisonment," Representative Schofield continued.

The Confess Project's new headquarters is designed to increase and sustain capacity; and more effectively serve clients in the Atlanta-metro area. Our model of increased access, advocacy, innovation, and research will help address the mental health needs and promote a healthier Atlanta. "Mental health is critical to our overall health. Unfortunately, in the Black community we have become accustomed to masking our pain and suffering without solutions," said Georgia State Representative and Congressional Candidate, Donna McLeod. "I'm glad that we are addressing this issue in our community and the barbershop is an excellent place to start," continued Representative McLeod.

The Confess Project is pleased to have earned the trust of key mental health advocates and policy makers; and honored to partner with community institutions like The Jessie Parker Williams Foundation, and The Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta. "Our new headquarters is uniquely situated to meet the growing need for mental health services and advocacy in the Atlanta-metro area," said Confess Project Founder, Lorenzo Lewis. "Our move is calculated to sustain the quality of service for our clients, and to build capacity to meet demand. We are honored to be Atlanta's partner and trusted mental health advocacy organization," Lewis continued.

