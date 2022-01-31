American Cancer Society Honors Thomas E. Herr as the 2021 National Professional Advisor of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas E. Herr of Bloomington was recently honored with an American Cancer Society National Professional Advisor of the Year Award, which recognizes exceptional estate planning professionals who encourage and present philanthropic opportunities to clients. The recipient of this award demonstrates a high level of dedication to the American Cancer Society's mission while promoting charitable estate giving to fellow advisors and clients.

Herr is a third-generation lawyer and partner at Dunn Law Firm in Bloomington and Law Offices of Herr & Herr in Pontiac. He represents multiple generations of families and businesses throughout the State of Illinois. His goal is to simplify sophisticated estate, tax, real estate, and transactional concepts, educate clients, and formulate plans and strategies for tax savings and wealth transfer. Herr received his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame, his J.D. from Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law and was admitted to the Illinois bar in 1992. He has practiced in numerous Illinois Circuit Courts, Illinois Appellate Court, U.S. District Court and U.S. Tax Court. He is a member of the McLean County Bar Association, the Livingston County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association.

For many years, Herr has supported the American Cancer Society's planned giving program by advising clients of charitable planning options, securing over $3 million in future gifts to the Society. He incorporates charitable giving into every client conversation. Herr stated, "I am privileged to be able to use my knowledge and experience to assist my clients in their charitable pursuits. There is no part of my law practice that is more rewarding." In addition, he is a member of the Society's National Professional Advisor Network and serves on the Society's National Gift Planning Advisory Council.

"We are grateful to Thomas for his service to the American Cancer Society and our planned giving program," said Bobby Collier, Senior Vice President, Planned Giving for the American Cancer Society. "He has shown exceptional achievement and dedication to help ensure that lifesaving cancer research continues to be funded and that people and their families facing cancer get the help they need now and for years to come."

Planned gifts account for 25 percent of the Society's income each year. Legacy income is the leading source of income, truly funding the future of the organization. Charitable estate planning is a way for donors to continue their support to organizations that have had an impact on their lives. This type of giving also can have important benefits for the donor, such as income and estate tax reduction.

