Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands into Oklahoma with the Acquisition of Frazier Fire

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of Frazier Fire, LLC. The transaction, completed through Pye-Barker Fire portfolio company Rapid Fire Protection Group, expands the company's offerings into Oklahoma. With the expansion into Oklahoma, Pye-Barker now provides services across 27 states and 120 offices.

With the addition of Frazier Fire, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety now provides services across 27 states and 120 offices.

Frazier Fire, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is a full-service fire sprinkler company. In operation for nearly seven years, Frazier Fire's customers span the entire state of Oklahoma. Frazier Fire specializes in the design and installation of fire sprinkler systems for new construction. The Frazier team also inspects and services existing fire systems.

Rapid Fire Protection Group is one of the largest brands in the Pye-Barker family of companies, a fully integrated collective of fire safety and alarm security services for the commercial sector. Rapid Fire Protection specializes in providing fire suppression services to new construction builds nationwide. The company joined the Pye-Barker family in July 2021.

"There's incredible alignment between what we do and the Rapid Fire and Pye-Barker groups," said Frazier Fire President and CEO and 20-year industry veteran Scott Frazier. "This partnership strengthens our capacity to assist in new construction throughout Oklahoma. It also provides additional resources and support to our teams."

"The leaders and technicians at Frazier Fire are highly-experienced, many with 20+ years of industry knowledge. Their skillset is unmatched, enabling Frazier Fire to consistently exceed customer expectations," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "It's an honor to have the Frazier team join our family."

Frazier Fire's leadership team and its highly skilled technicians will continue to service new and existing customers throughout Oklahoma.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with 120 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

