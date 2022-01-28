<span class="legendSpanClass">The Peer Exchange will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 4p.m. ET on NeurologyLive.com</span>

NeurologyLive and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Host an Expert-Led Discussion on the Implications of Epstein-Barr Virus in Multiple Sclerosis

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, has partnered with the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) on an exclusive, expert-led Peer Exchange discussion covering the latest research and clinical implications of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection and multiple sclerosis (MS).

"It is our pleasure to present this timely peer exchange in partnership with CMSC," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of NeurologyLive®. "We are excited to bring together experts in the fields of neuroimmunology and virology to review the findings and discuss the implications for patients with MS, the healthcare providers who treat them, and the greater neurology community."

Recently published findings from Ascherio et al add a significant body of evidence to long-held beliefs of an association between infection with EBV and development of MS.

"We are excited to bring together a group of experts from varied backgrounds to discuss the very interesting study by Dr. Ascherio and colleagues on the association of EBV triggering MS," said Scott Newsome, DO, president of CMSC and associate professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The Peer Exchange will feature the following experts in neuroimmunology and virology:

Alberto Ascherio, DPh, MD : Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Anne Cross , MD : Professor of Neurology and the Manny and Rosalyn Rosenthal – Dr. John Trotter MS Chair in Neuroimmunology, Washington University of St. Louis ; Secretary, CMSC

Avindra Nath , MD : Senior Investigator and Clinical Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Director of the Translational Neuroscience Center, and Chief of the Section of Infections of the Nervous System

Scott Newsome , DO : Associate Professor of Neurology and Director, Neurosciences Consultation and Infusion Center at Green Spring Station, Johns Hopkins Medicine; President, CMSC

Michael Racke , MD: Medical Director for Neurology, Quest Diagnostics; Past President, CMSC

For more click here.

About NeurologyLive®

NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more.

