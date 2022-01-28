Haivision Wins Second Emmy® Award for Technology & Engineering, Honoring IP Video Innovation

Award Recognizes Haivision Media Platform and Innovations in IP Multicast Video Distribution

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, announced that the company has won a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

(PRNewswire)

NATAS' Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee has recognized Haivision for its excellence in innovation of technologies for the "Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Desktops and TVs in News and Media Production Facilities" for its flagship multisite live video distribution and IPTV solution, Haivision Media Platform.

Chosen each year by a committee of highly qualified engineers, the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

A pioneer in secure video distribution over multicast and IPTV since its founding, Haivision has developed an ecosystem of technologies that enables broadcasters to leverage IP network video. Recognized in 2018 for its excellence and engineering creativity with the company's development of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) video streaming protocol, this is the second Emmy® Award the company has earned.

"We're honored and proud to be recognized by NATAS once again for our contribution to the industry," said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO Haivision. "This award underscores the ingenuity and dedication of Haivision's world-class engineering and development teams whose commitment to continuous technical innovation delivers on our customers' vision and keeps the whole industry moving forward."

Haivision Media Platform has transformed the way video feeds are managed and distributed within broadcast facilities. By leveraging a powerful combination of multicast, secure HLS, and Haivision's SRT protocol, Haivision Media Platform can deliver video for easy consumption to desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and set-top boxes anywhere, without the complexities of coax wiring. Relied upon by many of the world's leading broadcasters, Haivision Media Platform enables the management and delivery of high-quality low latency, live IP video and broadcast TV channels across multiple locations and to remote individuals, providing users with easy access to the same secure, broadcast-quality experience wherever they are located.

Haivision will receive its award at the 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards on April 25, 2022, at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com .

