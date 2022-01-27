United Way Worldwide Launches MyFreeTaxes in English and Spanish for 2022 Tax Season

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide today announced today that MyFreeTaxes™ is, for the first time, available in both English and Spanish. The bilingual free online tax filing program highlights United Way's commitment to fighting for the financial stability of every person in every community by making tax preparation assistance more accessible.

MyFreeTaxes has been helping taxpayers who qualify to easily and accurately file both federal and state tax returns electronically since 2009. In that time, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.3 million taxpayers claim nearly $2 billion in refunds and save $260 million in filing fees. This year, MyFreeTaxes is made available because of the generous support of the Truist Foundation.

"The Truist Foundation is committed to creating equal opportunity for everyone to thrive," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Tax preparation can be complicated. By supporting United Way Worldwide in its expansion of MyFreeTaxes, we'll ensure more people have access to assistance as they navigate the process and look to gain financial stability."

According to the U.S. Census, approximately 13.5% of the U.S. population speaks Spanish in the home. In 2020, the 211 network saw a 370% increase in calls from Spanish speakers for a range of services, including tax prep, housing assistance, food and other essential needs. United Way is proud to now offer a Spanish-language option for MyFreeTaxes.

"This year is a milestone for MyFreeTaxes, with the website in both English and Spanish and making our free U.S. tax filing software more accessible to more people. As our country continues to rebound and recover, safe, accurate, accessible and free tax filing is more important than ever," said Laura Scherler, Senior Director, Economic Mobility & Corporate Solutions, United Way Worldwide. "The expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, along with stimulus payments, mean that more people than ever need to file a tax return to get the money to which they are entitled. We are here to help."

Key features of the 2022 MyFreeTaxes online tool include:

Screening for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive the maximum tax refund

Showing how and why refund amounts are changing in real time

Live tax assistance from IRS-certified specialists

The ability to file in English or Spanish (*Please note the Spanish version of MyFreeTaxes works best for users who earn up to $73,000 .)

United Way provides MyFreeTaxes in partnership with the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that helps filers prepare their tax returns on their own or have them prepared at no cost. As in years past, live support via 211 helplines is available in more than 150 languages to help all U.S. taxpayers access free tax preparation support. MyFreeTaxes users can also contact their local United Way for additional resources or to find ways to volunteer to support their community.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners in some 1,200 communities. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org.

About MyFreeTaxes

Since 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.3 million taxpayers claim over $1.9 billion in refunds and save $260 million in filing fees. These refunds provide important opportunities for individuals and families to build financial stability. Learn more at MyFreeTaxes.com

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

