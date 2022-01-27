TransPerfect Expands Studio Footprint in Spain with Acquisition of Somàgic

NEW YORK and VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Somàgic, a sound studio based in Valencia, Spain. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Somàgic was founded in 1987 and specializes in dubbing and sound post-production services. Its name is a combination of the Spanish words "sonido" and "màgico" to evoke the concept of "magical sound." The company relocated to its current modern facility in Valencia in 2005. Somàgic was previously managed by Vicente Orengo, who is retiring, and operations will continue under TransPerfect's Javier Fernández and Carmen Mellado Hernandez.

With the acquisition of Somàgic, TransPerfect adds two dubbing rooms, a 5.1 broadcast mixing room, and production/direction offices, as well as extra space for future dubbing rooms to its existing network in Spain. Somàgic will use TransPerfect MediaNEXT dubbing and voiceover technology, including the StudioNEXT cloud-recording platform, to manage in-person and remote recording. The deal builds on the recently announced addition of the Polford Studios Spain facilities to TransPerfect's network.

TransPerfect's MediaNEXT solution is an AI-powered suite of cloud-based tools that automate and simplify workflows for adapting media for audiences worldwide, including subtitling, voiceover, and dubbing. By adding Somàgic's facilities to the existing MediaNEXT network, TransPerfect is able to build on the capacity of its Spanish studios in Barcelona and Madrid, as well as its other studio space across Europe.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The demand for cloud-based recording tools is growing briskly—and we're committed to servicing our clients' needs by investing in new studio technology and innovation. We're excited to complement our presence in Spain with Somàgic's studio operations."

