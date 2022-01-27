THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021.
- Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million, 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021.
- Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis.
"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.
"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.
Asset Quality
Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.
As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Deposits and Composition
Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.
Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.
Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.
The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
326,733
$
359,888
$
352,544
$
238,107
$
201,270
Federal funds sold
292
696
1,228
741
2,290
Total cash and cash equivalents
327,025
360,584
353,772
238,848
203,560
Interest bearing time deposits in other banks
131
131
131
131
129
Investment securities available-for-sale
26,432
26,431
25,991
24,680
25,595
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
2,345
Loans held for investment
2,068,724
1,612,394
1,551,722
1,692,806
1,556,092
Less: allowance for loan and lease loss
(19,295)
(15,571)
(13,394)
(13,471)
(11,979)
Loans, net
2,049,429
1,596,823
1,538,328
1,679,335
1,544,113
Accrued interest receivable
10,228
10,238
11,350
13,375
13,676
Premises and equipment, net
19,045
18,364
15,859
15,154
15,156
Other real estate owned
1,676
1,676
1,686
3,066
3,367
Bank-owned life insurance
26,528
26,382
26,237
26,088
25,961
Non-marketable securities, at cost
7,527
10,905
8,032
4,424
4,407
Deferred tax asset, net
4,088
4,456
3,836
3,903
4,039
Core Deposit Intangible, net
1,292
1,332
1,373
1,413
1,454
Goodwill
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
Other assets
7,977
6,815
8,671
5,365
5,457
Total assets
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
$
1,867,293
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
531,401
$
364,418
$
374,942
$
412,932
$
327,361
Interest bearing
1,609,798
1,451,533
1,408,326
1,400,262
1,306,470
Total deposits
2,141,199
1,815,951
1,783,268
1,813,194
1,633,831
Accrued interest payable
437
477
866
896
1,215
Other liabilities
7,769
8,291
7,845
8,056
6,654
FHLB advances
50,000
50,250
50,000
50,000
70,000
Note Payable - Senior Debt
1,000
1,000
20,500
20,500
20,875
Note Payable - Subordinated Debt
-
-
13,000
13,000
13,000
Total liabilities
2,200,405
1,875,969
1,875,479
1,905,646
1,745,575
Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares
-
2,060
1,876
1,778
1,302
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
13,432
9,387
6,647
6,402
6,350
Additional paid-in capital
249,252
160,725
97,821
92,254
91,462
Retained earnings
36,029
35,675
33,290
29,701
24,605
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,394
1,394
1,042
792
280
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,100)
(979)
(979)
(979)
(979)
299,007
206,202
137,821
128,170
121,718
Less: ESOP-owned shares
-
(2,060)
(1,876)
(1,778)
(1,302)
Total shareholders' equity
299,007
204,142
135,945
126,392
120,416
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
$
1,867,293
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
26,226
$
23,940
$
23,522
$
25,198
$
22,162
$
98,886
$
80,791
Investment securities available-for-sale
265
265
261
252
229
1,043
297
Federal funds sold and other
169
194
148
175
463
686
1,153
Total interest income
26,660
24,399
23,931
25,625
22,854
100,615
82,241
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposit accounts
1,913
2,023
2,213
2,377
2,616
8,526
12,302
FHLB advances and notes payable
128
374
504
530
566
1,536
2,058
Total interest expense
2,041
2,397
2,717
2,907
3,182
10,062
14,360
Net interest income
24,619
22,002
21,214
22,718
19,672
90,553
67,881
Provision for loan losses
6,100
2,323
-
1,500
5,000
9,923
7,550
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,519
19,679
21,214
21,218
14,672
80,630
60,331
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Service charges and fees
566
559
770
472
507
2,367
1,709
Gain on sale of SBA loans
411
175
-
-
-
586
266
Other
1,078
230
339
278
72
1,925
707
Total noninterest income
2,055
964
1,109
750
579
4,878
2,682
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,029
12,138
12,512
9,963
7,125
48,642
29,262
Data processing and network expense
786
844
820
610
688
3,060
3,184
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,557
1,419
1,195
1,196
1,105
5,367
4,127
Legal and professional
1,450
1,164
1,564
1,115
914
5,293
3,962
Loan operations and other real estate owned expense
275
495
170
1,023
208
1,963
1,369
Advertising and marketing
657
422
406
404
420
1,889
1,326
Telephone and communications
115
119
168
193
158
595
605
Software purchases and maintenance
248
261
192
151
122
852
420
Regulatory assessments
506
252
294
49
489
1,101
1,303
Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
(31)
375
-
344
-
Other
464
527
489
439
539
1,919
1,845
Total noninterest expense
20,087
17,641
17,779
15,518
11,768
71,025
47,403
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
487
3,002
4,544
6,450
3,483
14,483
15,610
Income tax expense
133
617
955
1,354
948
3,059
3,495
NET INCOME
$
354
$
2,385
$
3,589
$
5,096
$
2,535
$
11,424
$
12,115
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.03
$
0.29
$
0.57
$
0.81
$
0.41
$
1.45
$
1.94
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.80
$
0.40
$
1.40
$
1.91
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
December 31
December 31
Net Income
$
354
$
2,385
$
3,589
$
5,096
$
2,535
$
11,424
$
12,115
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.03
$
0.29
$
0.57
$
0.81
$
0.41
$
1.45
$
1.94
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.80
$
0.40
$
1.40
$
1.91
Dividends per share
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Return on average assets (A)
0.06
%
0.46
%
0.71
%
1.06
%
0.54
%
0.55
%
0.73
%
Return on average equity (A)
0.55
%
5.41
%
11.45
%
16.81
%
8.48
%
6.70
%
10.74
%
Net interest margin (A) (C)
4.78
%
4.49
%
4.39
%
4.97
%
4.38
%
4.65
%
4.24
%
Efficiency ratio (D)
75.31
%
76.81
%
79.64
%
66.12
%
58.11
%
74.43
%
67.18
%
Capital Ratios
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):
Equity to assets
11.96
%
9.90
%
6.85
%
6.30
%
6.52
%
11.96
%
6.52
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)
11.28
%
9.06
%
5.94
%
5.40
%
5.53
%
11.28
%
5.53
%
Third Coast Bank, SSB:
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)
12.63
%
11.89
%
11.24
%
11.76
%
11.51
%
12.63
%
11.51
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.63
%
11.89
%
11.24
%
11.76
%
11.51
%
12.63
%
11.51
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.54
%
12.96
%
12.32
%
12.93
%
12.54
%
13.54
%
12.54
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
13.01
%
9.61
%
9.17
%
9.23
%
9.70
%
13.01
%
9.70
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
10,724,545
8,099,878
6,339,850
6,280,855
6,242,540
7,874,110
6,232,115
Diluted
11,156,037
8,448,112
6,535,163
6,364,672
6,334,839
8,138,824
6,329,760
Period end shares outstanding
13,353,572
9,313,929
6,573,684
6,328,802
6,276,759
13,353,572
6,276,759
Book value per share
$
22.39
$
22.14
$
20.97
$
20.25
$
19.39
$
22.39
$
19.39
Tangible book value per share (B)
$
20.94
$
20.06
$
18.01
$
17.18
$
16.29
$
20.94
$
16.29
(A)
Interim periods annualized.
(B)
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.
(C)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Investment securities
$
42,677
$
265
2.46
%
$
31,588
$
265
3.33
%
$
45,136
$
229
2.02
%
Loans, gross
1,774,294
26,226
5.86
%
1,553,517
23,940
6.11
%
1,605,646
22,162
5.49
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
226,197
169
0.30
%
360,723
194
0.21
%
135,344
463
1.36
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,043,168
26,660
5.18
%
1,945,828
24,399
4.97
%
1,786,126
22,854
5.09
%
Less allowance for loan losses
(17,130)
(13,466)
(11,555)
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
2,026,038
1,932,362
1,774,571
Noninterest-earning assets
187,770
138,687
93,209
Total assets
$
2,213,808
$
2,071,049
$
1,867,780
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,485,059
$
1,913
0.51
%
$
1,423,418
$
2,023
0.56
%
$
1,301,862
$
2,616
0.80
%
Notes payable
1,126
11
3.88
%
21,278
262
4.89
%
34,164
443
5.16
%
FHLB advances
66,315
117
0.70
%
55,418
112
0.80
%
89,648
123
0.55
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,552,500
2,041
0.52
%
1,500,114
2,397
0.63
%
1,425,674
3,182
0.89
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
392,955
386,727
318,335
Other liabilities
10,770
9,440
4,807
Total liabilities
1,956,225
1,896,281
1,748,816
Shareholders' equity
257,583
174,768
118,964
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,213,808
$
2,071,049
$
1,867,780
Net interest income
$
24,619
$
22,002
$
19,672
Net interest spread (1)
4.66
%
4.34
%
4.20
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.78
%
4.49
%
4.38
%
(1)
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Investment securities
$
31,251
$
1,043
3.34
%
$
14,709
$
297
2.02
%
Loans, gross
1,646,591
98,886
6.01
%
1,433,412
80,791
5.64
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
267,983
686
0.26
%
152,066
1,153
0.76
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,945,825
100,615
5.17
%
1,600,187
82,241
5.14
%
Less allowance for loan losses
(14,198)
(10,506)
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
1,931,627
1,589,681
Noninterest-earning assets
132,825
80,686
Total assets
$
2,064,452
$
1,670,367
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,421,757
$
8,526
0.60
%
$
1,150,723
$
12,302
1.07
%
Notes payable
22,329
1,091
4.89
%
39,793
1,615
4.06
%
FHLB advances
56,442
445
0.79
%
50,000
443
0.89
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,500,528
10,062
0.67
%
1,240,516
14,360
1.16
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
383,747
310,357
Other liabilities
9,547
6,661
Total liabilities
1,893,822
1,557,534
Shareholders' equity
170,630
112,833
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,064,452
$
1,670,367
Net interest income
$
90,553
$
67,881
Net interest spread (1)
4.50
%
3.98
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.65
%
4.24
%
(1)
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
383,941
$
361,467
$
361,217
$
359,416
$
353,273
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
445,308
345,360
286,533
276,174
277,804
Residential
213,264
179,971
165,890
137,201
140,622
Construction, development & other
320,335
124,548
80,400
85,398
98,207
Farmland
9,934
8,309
6,011
5,164
4,653
Commercial & industrial
611,348
538,551
612,306
792,270
645,928
Consumer
4,001
4,417
4,499
4,627
4,157
Other
80,593
49,771
34,866
32,556
31,448
Total loans
$
2,068,724
$
1,612,394
$
1,551,722
$
1,692,806
$
1,556,092
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
10,030
$
11,077
$
5,158
$
5,761
$
7,257
Loans > 90 days and still accruing
278
561
184
1,009
752
Restructured loans--accruing
5,295
5,319
5,924
5,946
4,395
Total nonperforming loans
$
15,603
$
16,957
$
11,266
$
12,716
$
12,404
Other real estate owned
1,676
1,676
1,686
3,066
3,367
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,279
$
18,633
$
12,952
$
15,782
$
15,771
QTD Net charge-offs
$
2,376
$
146
$
77
$
8
$
3,107
Nonaccrual loans:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
1,008
$
1,032
$
1,058
$
1,081
$
1,944
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
346
353
365
375
385
Residential
127
133
76
80
85
Construction, development & other
244
251
257
261
264
Farmland
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial & industrial
8,297
9,162
3,227
3,810
4,155
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
24
-
Purchased credit impaired
8
146
175
130
424
Total nonaccrual loans
$
10,030
$
11,077
$
5,158
$
5,761
$
7,257
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.69
%
0.89
%
0.64
%
0.78
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.75
%
1.05
%
0.73
%
0.75
%
0.80
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.93
%
0.97
%
0.86
%
0.80
%
0.77
%
QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.53
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.77
%
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Tangible Common Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
299,007
$
206,202
$
137,821
$
128,170
$
121,718
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
19,326
19,366
19,407
19,447
19,488
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
279,681
$
186,836
$
118,414
$
108,723
$
102,230
Common shares outstanding at end of period
13,353,572
9,313,929
6,573,684
6,328,802
6,276,759
Book value per share
$
22.39
$
22.14
$
20.97
$
20.25
$
19.39
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
20.94
$
20.06
$
18.01
$
17.18
$
16.29
Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
$
1,867,293
Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
19,326
19,366
19,407
19,447
19,488
Tangible assets
$
2,480,086
$
2,062,805
$
1,993,893
$
2,014,369
$
1,847,805
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
11.96
%
9.90
%
6.85
%
6.30
%
6.52
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
11.28
%
9.06
%
5.94
%
5.40
%
5.53
%
