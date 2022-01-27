SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2021 earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
- Net income of $3.3 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.49 or a 31.0 percent decrease year over year
- Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $581,000 was $2.9 million, with EPS of $0.42
- Mortgage origination volume of $126.7 million, reflects a decrease of $42.3 million, or 25.0 percent
- Net income of $18.3 million, which is the highest in history for the Company, with EPS of $2.56 or a 30.6 percent increase
- Loans increased $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2020 and 2021 of $2.0 and $70.6 million, respectively
- Deposits increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent to $1.11 billion
- Mortgage origination volume of $600.0 million, was a decline of $94.2 million or 13.6 percent with the mortgage servicing portfolio increasing by $63.3 million to $1.36 billion, or 4.9 percent
- Provision expense of $1.1 million declined 76.7 percent from the year ago period, with net recoveries of $181,000 in 2021, compared to net charge offs of $681,000 in 2020
Highlights
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2020
% Change
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2020
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 15,667
$ 18,153
-13.7%
$ 68,581
$ 66,026
3.9%
Interest income
10,003
10,589
-5.5%
41,904
42,635
-1.7%
Interest expense
925
1,338
-30.9%
4,020
6,705
-40.0%
Net interest income
9,078
9,251
-1.9%
37,884
35,930
5.4%
Provision for loan losses
-
800
-100.0%
1,050
4,500
-76.7%
Noninterest income
6,589
8,902
-26.0%
30,697
30,096
2.0%
Noninterest expense
11,567
10,684
8.3%
44,808
43,087
4.0%
Net income
3,332
5,358
-37.8%
18,277
14,944
22.3%
Earnings per diluted share
0.49
0.71
-31.0%
2.56
1.96
30.6%
Return on average assets
0.99%
1.73%
-42.8%
1.38%
1.29%
7.0%
Return on average equity
9.21%
15.05%
-38.8%
12.67%
10.74%
18.0%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 2,873
$ 5,841
-50.8%
$ 15,563
$ 18,757
-17.0%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.42
0.77
-45.5%
2.18
2.44
-10.7%
Adjusted return on average assets
0.86%
1.89%
-54.5%
1.18%
1.62%
-27.2%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
3,518
8,080
-56.5%
20,331
27,765
-26.8%
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
- Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 1.9 percent, and down 9.4 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 32 basis points, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $2.0 million.
- Noninterest income was down 26 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the fourthquarter of 2021 were $126.6 million, down $42.4 million, or 25.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $110.5 million, down $32.6 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the twelve months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $600.0 million, of which $305.3 million (51 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $152.2 million (25 percent) was external refinance, and the remaining $142.4 million (24 percent) was internal refinance.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a positive $581,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $611,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $3.4 million compared to impairment of $3.6 million for the prior year twelve months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.5 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2021, was $1.36 billion, up $63.3 million, or 4.9 percent, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020.
Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $127 million reflected the normal cyclical nature of the business line and also reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down 20 percent from the linked quarter. We recaptured nearly $600,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter, and as rates rise into 2022, potentially, the remaining $1.5 million would add to net income. We ended the year with strong origination teams in all of our markets, with the commitment to add originators across our footprint to achieve our volume targets."
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Mortgage originations
$ 126,611
$ 152,623
$ 164,883
$ 155,836
$ 168,997
Mortgage sales
110,543
123,083
119,064
136,708
143,151
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,362,962
1,341,439
1,323,804
1,304,097
1,299,698
Mortgage servicing rights
12,034
11,194
10,678
10,490
7,759
Mortgage servicing revenue
Loan servicing fees
850
850
830
859
857
OMSR amortization
(807)
(943)
(948)
(1,187)
(1,283)
Net administrative fees
43
(93)
(118)
(328)
(426)
OMSR valuation adjustment
581
248
(99)
2,706
(611)
Net loan servicing fees
624
155
(217)
2,378
(1,037)
Gain on sale of mortgages
3,194
3,947
4,255
5,859
7,197
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 3,818
$ 4,102
$ 4,038
$ 8,237
$ 6,160
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
For the fourthquarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.6 million was up 8.3 percent from the prior year. For the twelve months of 2021, noninterest expense of $44.8 million was up $1.7 million or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year. This increase, in part, reflects our ongoing investment in technology and enhanced customer solutions.
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 6,589
$ 6,649
$ 6,537
$ 10,922
$ 8,902
NII / Total Revenue
42.1%
39.9%
41.7%
53.2%
49.0%
NII / Average Assets
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
3.4%
2.9%
Total Revenue Growth
-13.7%
-15.3%
-10.3%
91.9%
24.7%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 11,567
$ 11,256
$ 11,076
$ 10,909
$ 10,684
Efficiency Ratio
73.7%
67.4%
70.5%
53.0%
58.8%
NIE / Average Assets
3.5%
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
3.5%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.5%
-1.4%
-1.4%
0.0%
-0.6%
Total Expense Growth
8.3%
-0.7%
-5.0%
16.0%
5.0%
Operating Leverage
-1.7
-21.5
-2.1
5.7
4.9
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment were $822.7 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent.
The investment portfolio of $268.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 20.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent, since December 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $14.1 million in checking and $49.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Annual
Commercial
$ 122,373
$ 138,085
$ 149,998
$ 179,157
$ 203,256
$ (80,883)
% of Total
14.9%
16.3%
17.6%
21.1%
23.3%
-39.8%
Commercial RE
381,387
387,858
389,287
385,403
370,984
10,403
% of Total
46.4%
45.8%
45.8%
45.4%
42.5%
2.8%
Agriculture
57,473
57,374
50,895
48,405
55,251
2,222
% of Total
7.0%
6.8%
6.0%
5.7%
6.3%
4.0%
Residential RE
206,324
207,571
203,294
176,998
182,076
24,248
% of Total
25.1%
24.5%
23.9%
20.9%
20.9%
13.3%
Consumer & Other
55,157
55,660
57,039
58,213
61,156
(5,999)
% of Total
6.7%
6.6%
6.7%
6.9%
7.0%
-9.8%
Total Loans
$ 822,714
$ 846,548
$ 850,513
$ 848,176
$ 872,723
$ (50,009)
Total Growth Percentage
-5.7%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Annual
Non-Int DDA
$ 247,044
$ 258,857
$ 240,572
$ 273,026
$ 251,649
$ (4,605)
% of Total
22.2%
23.3%
22.0%
24.4%
24.0%
-1.8%
Interest DDA
195,464
189,130
187,023
191,593
176,785
18,679
% of Total
17.6%
17.0%
17.1%
17.1%
16.9%
10.6%
Savings
237,571
246,414
235,231
218,260
174,864
62,707
% of Total
21.3%
22.2%
21.6%
19.5%
16.7%
35.9%
Money Market
276,462
258,741
255,512
249,088
216,164
60,298
% of Total
24.8%
23.3%
23.4%
22.2%
20.6%
27.9%
Time Deposits
156,504
158,518
172,696
188,229
229,549
(73,045)
% of Total
14.1%
14.3%
15.8%
16.8%
21.9%
-31.8%
Total Deposits
$ 1,113,045
$ 1,111,660
$ 1,091,034
$ 1,120,196
$ 1,049,011
$ 64,034
Total Growth Percentage
6.1%
Asset Quality
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 143
$ 144
$ 375
$ 615
$ 902
$ (759)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.08%
0.07%
0.19%
0.27%
0.35%
-84.1%
Commercial RE
554
566
1,026
2,402
2,412
(1,858)
% of Total CRE loans
0.15%
0.15%
0.26%
0.62%
0.65%
-77.0%
Residential RE
2,433
2,056
1,751
2,138
2,704
(271)
% of Total Res. RE loans
1.18%
0.99%
0.86%
1.21%
1.49%
-10.0%
Consumer & Other
522
422
463
480
408
114
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.95%
0.76%
0.81%
0.82%
0.67%
27.9%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
3,652
3,188
3,615
5,635
6,426
(2,774)
% of Total loans
0.44%
0.38%
0.43%
0.66%
0.74%
-43.2%
Accruing Restructured Loans
725
805
758
794
810
(85)
Total Change (%)
-10.5%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
4,377
3,993
4,373
6,429
7,236
(2,859)
% of Total loans
0.53%
0.47%
0.51%
0.76%
0.83%
-39.5%
Foreclosed Assets
2,104
1,601
1,603
43
23
2,081
Total Change (%)
9047.8%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 6,481
$ 5,594
$ 5,976
$ 6,472
$ 7,259
$ (778)
% of Total assets
0.49%
0.42%
0.46%
0.49%
0.58%
-10.7%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About SB Financial Group
Forward-Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
December
September
June
March
December
($ in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 149,511
$ 138,015
$ 154,993
$ 206,036
$ 140,690
Interest bearing time deposits
2,643
2,651
2,906
3,562
5,823
Available-for-sale securities
263,259
248,815
211,756
177,918
149,406
Loans held for sale
7,472
10,335
8,731
8,689
7,234
Loans, net of unearned income
822,714
846,548
850,513
848,176
872,723
Allowance for loan losses
(13,805)
(13,812)
(13,306)
(13,326)
(12,574)
Premises and equipment, net
23,212
23,874
24,343
23,233
23,557
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
5,303
5,303
5,303
5,303
5,303
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
2,104
1,601
1,603
43
23
Interest receivable
2,920
2,954
3,000
3,371
3,799
Goodwill
23,191
22,091
22,091
22,091
22,091
Cash value of life insurance
17,867
17,795
17,721
17,651
17,530
Mortgage servicing rights
12,034
11,194
10,678
10,490
7,759
Other assets
12,430
12,361
12,175
12,630
14,475
Total assets
$ 1,330,855
$ 1,329,725
$ 1,312,507
$ 1,325,867
$ 1,257,839
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$ 247,044
$ 258,857
$ 240,572
$ 273,026
$ 251,649
Interest bearing demand
195,464
189,130
187,023
191,593
176,785
Savings
237,571
246,414
235,231
218,260
174,864
Money market
276,462
258,741
255,512
249,088
216,164
Time deposits
156,504
158,518
172,696
188,229
229,549
Total deposits
1,113,045
1,111,660
1,091,034
1,120,196
1,049,011
Short-term borrowings
15,320
20,771
25,096
24,321
20,189
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,500
5,500
5,500
8,000
8,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
19,546
19,534
19,522
-
-
Interest payable
299
576
417
489
616
Other liabilities
21,906
17,082
16,611
18,585
26,790
Total liabilities
1,185,926
1,185,433
1,168,490
1,181,901
1,114,916
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
Additional paid-in capital
14,944
14,875
14,906
14,755
14,845
Retained earnings
99,716
97,183
93,851
90,883
84,578
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,845)
(699)
499
(457)
2,210
Treasury stock
(22,349)
(21,530)
(19,702)
(15,678)
(13,173)
Total shareholders' equity
144,929
144,292
144,017
143,966
142,923
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,330,855
$ 1,329,725
$ 1,312,507
$ 1,325,867
$ 1,257,839
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
September
June
March
December
December
December
Interest income
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loans
Taxable
$ 8,889
$ 9,948
$ 9,196
$ 9,926
$ 9,816
$ 37,959
$ 39,735
Tax exempt
59
52
47
48
54
206
239
Securities
Taxable
969
939
835
643
632
3,386
2,328
Tax exempt
86
94
85
88
87
353
333
Total interest income
10,003
11,033
10,163
10,705
10,589
41,904
42,635
Interest expense
Deposits
640
709
818
962
1,218
3,129
6,070
Repurchase agreements & other
7
12
12
11
10
42
70
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
41
40
51
56
58
188
309
Trust preferred securities
49
49
50
51
52
199
256
Subordinated debt
188
199
75
-
-
462
-
Total interest expense
925
1,009
1,006
1,080
1,338
4,020
6,705
Net interest income
9,078
10,024
9,157
9,625
9,251
37,884
35,930
Provision for loan losses
-
300
-
750
800
1,050
4,500
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
9,078
9,724
9,157
8,875
8,451
36,834
31,430
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
988
959
955
912
863
3,814
3,245
Customer service fees
827
812
820
758
728
3,217
2,807
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
3,194
3,947
4,255
5,859
7,197
17,255
25,350
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
624
155
(217)
2,378
(1,037)
2,940
(5,138)
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
44
52
45
17
123
158
453
Title insurance revenue
528
508
532
521
522
2,089
1,913
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
1
1
2
(2)
181
2
3
Other
383
215
145
479
325
1,222
1,463
Total noninterest income
6,589
6,649
6,537
10,922
8,902
30,697
30,096
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,648
6,689
6,881
6,620
6,556
26,838
25,397
Net occupancy expense
846
714
748
740
782
3,048
2,891
Equipment expense
899
872
778
732
818
3,281
3,186
Data processing fees
721
671
653
534
633
2,579
3,055
Professional fees
872
817
574
764
631
3,027
3,307
Marketing expense
228
201
220
135
172
784
658
Telephone and communication expense
148
140
139
154
156
581
535
Postage and delivery expense
106
100
97
111
108
414
415
State, local and other taxes
288
286
278
323
299
1,175
1,146
Employee expense
163
186
161
153
103
663
535
Other expenses
648
580
547
643
426
2,418
1,962
Total noninterest expense
11,567
11,256
11,076
10,909
10,684
44,808
43,087
Income before income tax expense
4,100
5,117
4,618
8,888
6,669
22,723
18,439
Income tax expense
768
1,014
857
1,807
1,311
4,446
3,495
Net income
$ 3,332
$ 4,103
$ 3,761
$ 7,081
$ 5,358
$ 18,277
$ 14,944
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.49
$ 0.59
$ 0.53
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 2.58
$ 1.96
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.49
$ 0.58
$ 0.52
$ 0.97
$ 0.71
$ 2.56
$ 1.96
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
6,906
6,966
7,148
7,317
7,470
7,083
7,614
Diluted:
6,970
7,017
7,200
7,335
7,487
7,130
7,635
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
September
June
March
December
December
December
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$ 9,078
$ 10,024
$ 9,157
$ 9,625
$ 9,251
$ 37,884
$ 35,930
Tax-equivalent adjustment
39
39
35
36
37
149
152
Tax-equivalent net interest income
9,117
10,063
9,192
9,661
9,288
38,033
36,082
Provision for loan loss
-
300
-
750
800
1,050
4,500
Noninterest income
6,589
6,649
6,537
10,922
8,902
30,697
30,096
Total operating revenue
15,667
16,673
15,694
20,547
18,153
68,581
66,026
Noninterest expense
11,567
11,256
11,076
10,909
10,684
44,808
43,087
Pre-tax pre-provision income
4,100
5,417
4,618
9,638
7,469
23,773
22,939
Pretax income
4,100
5,117
4,618
8,888
6,669
22,723
18,439
Net income
3,332
4,103
3,761
7,081
5,358
18,277
14,944
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.49
0.59
0.53
0.97
0.71
2.58
1.96
Diluted earnings per share
0.49
0.58
0.52
0.97
0.71
2.56
1.96
Common dividends
0.115
0.110
0.110
0.105
0.105
0.440
0.400
Book value per common share
21.05
20.83
20.50
19.88
19.39
21.05
19.39
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
17.60
17.55
17.27
16.74
16.30
17.60
16.30
Market price per common share
19.67
18.18
18.50
18.26
18.28
19.67
18.28
Market price to TBV
111.8%
103.6%
107.2%
109.1%
112.1%
111.8%
112.1%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
7.7
6.7
6.5
6.4
9.3
7.7
9.3
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.99%
1.23%
1.13%
2.21%
1.73%
1.38%
1.29%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
1.22%
1.63%
1.39%
3.01%
2.41%
1.91%
2.14%
Return on average equity
9.21%
11.35%
10.42%
19.78%
15.05%
12.67%
10.74%
Return on average tangible equity
10.92%
13.47%
12.37%
23.52%
17.91%
15.04%
12.59%
Efficiency ratio
73.72%
67.40%
70.46%
53.01%
58.76%
65.23%
65.25%
Earning asset yield
3.17%
3.25%
3.56%
3.66%
3.66%
3.37%
3.98%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.40%
0.44%
0.44%
0.50%
0.64%
0.45%
0.85%
Net interest margin
2.87%
3.20%
2.93%
3.20%
3.20%
3.05%
3.35%
Tax equivalent effect
0.02%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
2.89%
3.21%
2.94%
3.21%
3.21%
3.06%
3.36%
Non interest income/Average assets
1.96%
1.99%
1.97%
3.41%
2.87%
2.32%
2.59%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.45%
3.38%
3.33%
3.40%
3.45%
3.39%
3.71%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
-1.48%
-1.38%
-1.37%
0.00%
-0.58%
-1.07%
-1.12%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
34
24
26
52
57
136
743
Recoveries
27
230
6
54
39
317
62
Net charge-offs
7
(206)
20
(2)
18
(181)
681
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
0.44%
0.38%
0.43%
0.66%
0.74%
0.44%
0.74%
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.53%
0.47%
0.51%
0.76%
0.83%
0.53%
0.83%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.79%
0.66%
0.70%
0.76%
0.83%
0.79%
0.83%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.49%
0.42%
0.46%
0.49%
0.58%
0.49%
0.58%
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
315.40%
345.91%
304.28%
207.28%
173.77%
315.40%
173.77%
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.68%
1.63%
1.56%
1.57%
1.44%
1.68%
1.44%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
0.00%
(0.10%)
0.01%
(0.00%)
0.01%
(0.02%)
0.08%
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
0.00%
(145.63%)
0.00%
(37500.00%)
4444.44%
(580.11%)
660.79%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
73.92%
76.15%
77.95%
75.72%
83.19%
73.92%
83.19%
Equity/ Assets
10.89%
10.85%
10.97%
10.86%
11.36%
10.89%
11.36%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
9.27%
9.30%
9.41%
9.30%
9.73%
9.27%
9.73%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
13.94%
13.23%
13.11%
13.08%
12.91%
13.94%
12.91%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,330,855
1,329,725
1,312,507
1,325,867
1,257,839
1,330,855
1,257,839
Total loans
822,714
846,548
850,513
848,176
872,723
822,714
872,723
Deposits
1,113,045
1,111,660
1,091,034
1,120,196
1,049,011
1,113,045
1,049,011
Stockholders equity
144,929
144,292
144,017
143,966
142,923
144,929
142,923
Goodwill and intangibles
23,774
22,692
22,710
22,728
22,745
23,774
22,745
Tangible equity
121,155
121,600
121,307
121,238
120,178
121,155
120,178
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,362,962
1,341,439
1,323,804
1,304,097
1,299,698
1,362,962
1,299,698
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
618,279
588,319
600,904
576,503
558,409
618,279
558,409
Total assets under care
3,312,096
3,259,483
3,237,215
3,206,467
3,115,946
3,312,096
3,115,946
Full-time equivalent employees
269
264
256
246
244
269
244
Period end common shares outstanding
6,884
6,927
7,026
7,242
7,372
6,884
7,372
Market capitalization (all)
135,415
125,935
129,984
132,239
134,760
135,415
134,760
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,342,202
1,333,369
1,329,348
1,281,635
1,238,790
1,322,253
1,161,396
Total earning assets
1,263,431
1,253,722
1,251,213
1,203,284
1,156,718
1,243,093
1,072,443
Total loans
845,078
856,486
853,794
862,898
893,244
854,521
880,338
Deposits
1,123,843
1,109,491
1,115,186
1,073,641
1,031,649
1,106,122
951,226
Stockholders equity
144,749
144,565
144,315
143,167
142,418
144,223
139,197
Goodwill and intangibles
22,701
22,701
22,718
22,736
22,754
22,718
20,491
Tangible equity
122,048
121,864
121,597
120,431
119,664
121,505
118,706
Average basic shares outstanding
6,906
6,966
7,148
7,317
7,470
7,083
7,614
Average diluted shares outstanding
6,970
7,017
7,200
7,335
7,487
7,130
7,635
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities/cash
$ 410,489
$ 969
0.94%
$ 256,068
$ 632
0.99%
Nontaxable securities
7,864
86
4.37%
7,406
87
4.70%
Loans, net
845,078
8,948
4.24%
893,244
9,870
4.42%
Total earning assets
1,263,431
10,003
3.17%
1,156,718
10,589
3.66%
Cash and due from banks
6,489
7,463
Allowance for loan losses
(13,795)
(12,045)
Premises and equipment
25,505
23,841
Other assets
60,572
62,813
Total assets
$ 1,342,202
$ 1,238,790
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 704,534
$ 400
0.23%
$ 552,018
$ 841
0.61%
Time deposits
157,888
240
0.61%
238,284
377
0.63%
Repurchase agreements & other
18,910
7
0.15%
21,610
10
0.19%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
5,500
41
2.98%
8,000
58
2.90%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
49
1.90%
10,310
52
2.02%
Subordinated debt
19,539
188
3.85%
-
-
0.00%
Total interest bearing liabilities
916,681
925
0.40%
830,222
1,338
0.64%
Non interest bearing demand
261,421
-
241,347
-
Total funding
1,178,102
0.31%
1,071,569
0.50%
Other liabilities
19,351
24,803
Total liabilities
1,197,453
1,096,372
Equity
144,749
142,418
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,342,202
$ 1,238,790
Net interest income
$ 9,078
$ 9,251
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
2.87%
3.20%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
2.89%
3.21%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities/cash
$ 380,770
$ 3,386
0.89%
$ 185,480
$ 2,328
1.26%
Nontaxable securities
7,802
353
4.52%
6,625
333
5.03%
Loans, net
854,521
38,165
4.47%
880,338
39,974
4.54%
Total earning assets
1,243,093
41,904
3.37%
1,072,443
42,635
3.98%
Cash and due from banks
7,290
14,553
Allowance for loan losses
(13,422)
(10,165)
Premises and equipment
24,710
23,776
Other assets
60,582
60,789
Total assets
$ 1,322,253
$ 1,161,396
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 672,296
$ 1,813
0.27%
$ 492,267
$ 3,152
0.64%
Time deposits
177,918
1,316
0.74%
247,955
2,918
1.18%
Repurchase agreements & Other
22,821
42
0.18%
22,832
70
0.31%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
6,507
188
2.89%
14,186
309
2.18%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
199
1.93%
10,310
256
2.48%
Subordinated debt
12,057
462
3.83%
-
-
0.00%
Total interest bearing liabilities
901,909
4,020
0.45%
787,550
6,705
0.85%
Non interest bearing demand
255,908
0.35%
211,004
0.67%
Total funding
1,157,817
998,554
Other liabilities
20,213
23,645
Total liabilities
1,178,030
1,022,199
Equity
144,223
139,197
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,322,253
$ 1,161,396
Net interest income
$ 37,884
$ 35,930
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.05%
3.35%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.06%
3.36%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Total Operating Revenue
$ 15,667
$ 18,153
$ 68,581
$ 66,026
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*
(581)
611
(3,436)
3,585
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
15,086
18,764
65,145
69,611
Total Operating Expense
$ 11,567
$ 10,684
$ 44,808
$ 43,087
Adjustment for merger expenses**
-
-
-
(1,241)
Adjusted Total Operating Expense
11,567
10,684
44,808
41,846
Income before Income Taxes
4,100
6,669
22,723
18,439
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
(581)
611
(3,436)
4,826
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
3,519
7,280
19,287
23,265
Provision for Income Taxes
768
1,311
4,446
3,495
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***
(122)
128
(722)
1,013
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
646
1,439
3,724
4,509
Net Income
3,332
5,358
18,277
14,944
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
(459)
483
(2,714)
3,813
Adjusted Net Income
2,873
5,841
15,563
18,757
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.49
0.71
2.56
1.96
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
(0.07)
0.06
(0.38)
0.48
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.42
$ 0.77
$ 2.18
$ 2.44
Return on Average Assets
0.99%
1.73%
1.38%
1.29%
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
-0.14%
0.16%
-0.21%
0.33%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
0.86%
1.89%
1.18%
1.62%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition
***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
View original content:
SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.