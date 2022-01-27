S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings. Net income was $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income was $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Highlights:
- Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.94%, return on average equity (ROE) was 7.39% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 10.95%.
- Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.44%.
- Net interest income, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), increased by $0.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively unchanged at 3.12% compared to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Broad-based loan growth across nearly all loan categories. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized and consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Total deposit growth of $51.4 million with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to September 30, 2021.
- The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.
- S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.
Full Year 2021 Highlights:
- Record net income of $110.3 million.
- ROA was 1.18%, ROE was 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 13.85%.
- PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.62%.
- Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $150.8 million, or 2.2% compared to December 31, 2020.
- Total deposit growth of $576.0 million, or 7.8%, with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to December 31, 2020.
- Strong core customer fee growth, including service charges, card income and wealth management, of $7.2 million, or 18.7% compared to 2020.
- Full year 2021 dividends declared increased to $1.13 compared to $1.12 in 2020.
"2021 was a year of transition and significant change for S&T." said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T. "I am extremely proud of our entire team, as exemplified by their resilience, teamwork and commitment to the customers and communities that we serve. The S&T team is focused and engaged around our priorities to deliver results and achieve our growth goals. Our fourth quarter was highlighted by broad based loan growth and solid deposit growth giving us great momentum as we enter 2022."
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results (three months ended December 31, 2021)
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $0.3 million to $68.4 million compared to $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding PPP, increased by $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income related to PPP loans decreased $1.1 million to $3.1 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior quarter. Average PPP loans decreased by $92.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average loans, excluding PPP, increased $128.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.12% compared to 3.14% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was primarily due to lower loan and security yields.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans decreased by 40.4% or $45.0 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $111.3 million, or 1.60% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming loans primarily related to the return to performing status of $22.1 million of hotel loans and due to loan charge-offs.The provision for credit losses increased $3.7 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Higher net charge-offs related to two commercial and industrial (C&I) relationships. A $10.3 million charge-off was taken on a relationship that moved to nonperforming during the third quarter of 2021 and had a specific reserve of $9.3 million at September 30, 2021. Additionally, a $5.6 million charge-off was taken related to a nonperforming relationship. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily related to higher commercial loan swap income of $0.4 million and other income of $0.7 million which was related to market value adjustments. Offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $0.6 million due to lower refinance activity compared to the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.9 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. Data processing increased $0.7 million due to increased activity and new products and services and marketing increased $0.5 million due to the timing of marketing initiatives.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $52.5 million to $9.5 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. Portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021. Loan growth was in all categories except commercial construction. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized, which primarily consisted of C&I growth, excluding PPP, of $122.9 million, or 32.1% annualized. Consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of home equity growth of $15.8 million, or 11.5% annualized, and residential mortgage growth of $12.0 million, or 5.4% annualized. PPP loans were $88.3 million at December 31, 2021 with $92.7 million of forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities increased $40.7 million compared to September 30, 2021 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits increased $51.4 million mainly due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand of $96.3 million, savings of $35.3 million and money market of $25.3 million offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $113.2 million compared to September 30, 2021. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Full Year 2021 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2021)
Full year net income was a record $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.
Net interest income decreased $3.3 million compared to 2020 primarily due to the impact of a full year in a low interest rate environment. Net interest income was further impacted by the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2021 which resulted in a decrease in average loan balances of $325.8 million. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 16 basis points to 3.22% compared to 3.38% for 2020.
Noninterest income increased $4.9 million compared to the prior year. Wealth management income increased $2.9 million due to customer growth and improved market conditions. Debit and credit card fees increased $2.9 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million due to increased customer activity. These were offset by lower commercial loan swap income of $3.6 million and mortgage banking income of $1.2 million. Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million compared to 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $10.1 million primarily due to higher payroll incentives. Data processing and information technology increased $1.2 million due to new products and services in 2021. These higher expenses were offset by decreases in marketing of $1.4 million and merger related expenses of $2.3 million. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2021 was 55.05% compared to 53.86% for 2020.
The provision for credit losses decreased $115.2 million to $16.2 million for 2021 compared to $131.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly in 2021 due to lower net charge-offs and an improved outlook for the economy and our loan portfolio. Net loan charge-offs were $34.5 million for 2021 compared to $103.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud, net charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans decreased $80.5 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2020.
Dividend
S&T's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on January 24, 2022. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022. Dividends declared in 2021 increased $0.01 to $1.13 compared to $1.12 for 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$66,373
$66,914
$71,148
Investment securities:
Taxable
4,173
4,176
3,371
Tax-exempt
495
595
851
Dividends
94
84
178
Total Interest and Dividend Income
71,135
71,769
75,548
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,186
2,439
4,795
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
511
619
824
Total Interest Expense
2,697
3,058
5,619
NET INTEREST INCOME
68,438
68,711
69,929
Provision for credit losses
7,128
3,388
7,130
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
61,310
65,323
62,799
NONINTEREST INCOME
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
—
—
Debit and credit card fees
4,467
4,579
3,830
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,001
3,923
3,492
Wealth management
3,314
3,464
2,486
Mortgage banking
1,528
2,162
3,100
Commercial loan swap income
569
184
812
Other
2,225
1,534
1,889
Total Noninterest Income
16,104
15,846
15,609
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
27,144
25,228
22,789
Data processing and information technology
4,668
4,001
3,835
Net occupancy
3,624
3,660
4,068
Furniture, equipment and software
2,897
2,745
2,904
Professional services and legal
1,650
1,550
1,503
Other taxes
1,545
1,830
1,806
Marketing
1,346
890
2,113
FDIC insurance
1,044
1,210
1,372
Other
6,271
6,127
8,138
Total Noninterest Expense
50,189
47,241
48,528
Income Before Taxes
27,225
33,928
29,880
Income Tax Expense
4,748
6,330
5,703
Net Income
$22,477
$27,598
$24,177
Per Share Data:
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,351,194
39,367,847
39,298,007
Average diluted shares outstanding
39,082,285
39,062,080
39,021,008
Diluted earnings per share
$0.57
$0.70
$0.62
Dividends declared per share
$0.29
$0.28
$0.28
Dividend yield (annualized)
3.68%
3.80%
4.51%
Dividends paid to net income
50.64%
39.83%
45.40%
Book value
$30.66
$30.52
$29.38
Tangible book value (1)
$21.03
$20.89
$19.71
Market value
$31.52
$29.47
$24.84
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
0.94%
1.15%
1.05%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.39%
9.13%
8.35%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
10.95%
13.53%
12.71%
Pre-tax pre-provision income/ average assets (3)
1.44%
1.56%
1.61%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)
59.01%
55.50%
56.26%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$270,460
$300,960
Investment securities:
Taxable
15,706
14,918
Tax-exempt
2,593
3,497
Dividends
503
1,089
Total Interest and Dividend Income
289,262
320,464
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
10,757
35,986
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
2,393
5,090
Total Interest Expense
13,150
41,076
NET INTEREST INCOME
276,112
279,388
Provision for credit losses
16,215
131,424
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
259,897
147,964
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
29
142
Debit and credit card
17,952
15,093
Service charges on deposit accounts
15,040
13,597
Wealth management
12,889
9,957
Mortgage banking
9,734
10,923
Commercial loan swap income
1,146
4,740
Other
7,820
5,267
Total Noninterest Income
64,610
59,719
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
100,214
90,115
Data processing and information technology
16,681
15,499
Net occupancy
14,544
14,529
Furniture, equipment and software
10,684
11,050
Other taxes
6,644
6,622
Professional services and legal
6,368
6,394
Marketing
4,553
5,996
FDIC insurance
4,224
5,089
Merger related expenses
—
2,342
Other
24,927
29,008
Total Noninterest Expense
188,839
186,644
Income Before Taxes
135,668
21,039
Income taxes (benefit) expense
25,325
(1)
Net Income
$110,343
$21,040
Per Share Data:
Average diluted shares outstanding
39,052,961
39,073,219
Diluted earnings per share
$2.81
$0.53
Dividends declared per share
$1.13
$1.12
Dividends paid to net income
40.18%
200.89%
Profitability Ratios
Return on average assets
1.18%
0.23%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.30%
1.80%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)
13.85%
2.92%
Pre-tax pre-provision income/average assets (6)
1.62%
1.67%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)
55.05%
53.86%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$922,215
$934,377
$229,666
Securities, at fair value
910,793
870,121
773,693
Loans held for sale
1,522
4,303
18,528
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,236,653
3,225,863
3,244,974
Commercial and industrial
1,728,969
1,698,784
1,954,453
Commercial construction
440,962
499,317
474,280
Total Commercial Loans
5,406,584
5,423,964
5,673,707
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
899,956
887,937
918,398
Home equity
564,219
548,396
535,165
Installment and other consumer
107,928
97,606
80,915
Consumer construction
21,303
12,184
17,675
Total Consumer Loans
1,593,406
1,546,123
1,552,153
Total Portfolio Loans
6,999,990
6,970,087
7,225,860
Allowance for credit losses
(98,576)
(108,348)
(117,612)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
6,901,414
6,861,739
7,108,248
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
9,519
9,893
13,030
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,424
Other assets
369,642
382,197
451,308
Total Assets
$9,488,529
$9,436,054
$8,967,897
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,748,586
$2,652,314
$2,261,994
Interest-bearing demand
979,133
971,321
864,510
Money market
2,070,579
2,045,320
1,937,063
Savings
1,110,155
1,074,896
969,508
Certificates of deposit
1,088,071
1,201,268
1,387,463
Total Deposits
7,996,524
7,945,119
7,420,538
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
84,491
72,586
65,163
Short-term borrowings
—
—
75,000
Long-term borrowings
22,430
22,693
23,681
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,393
64,128
64,083
Total Borrowings
161,314
159,407
227,927
Other liabilities
124,237
129,847
164,721
Total Liabilities
8,282,075
8,234,373
7,813,186
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,206,454
1,201,681
1,154,711
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,488,529
$9,436,054
$8,967,897
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
12.71%
12.73%
12.88%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (9)
9.08%
9.08%
9.02%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.74%
9.65%
9.43%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.03%
12.07%
11.33%
Risk-based capital - tier 1
12.43%
12.48%
11.74%
Risk-based capital - total
13.79%
14.06%
13.44%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$877,738
0.16%
$914,370
0.16%
$242,778
0.11%
Securities, at fair value
883,066
2.02%
836,019
2.19%
726,535
2.43%
Loans held for sale
2,057
3.03%
3,656
3.35%
4,206
2.98%
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
3,252,946
3.59%
3,239,867
3.68%
3,269,109
3.77%
Commercial and industrial
1,729,014
4.21%
1,744,684
4.17%
2,012,774
3.95%
Commercial construction
446,219
3.19%
490,940
3.20%
481,136
3.42%
Total Commercial Loans
5,428,179
3.76%
5,475,491
3.80%
5,763,019
3.81%
Consumer Loans:
Residential mortgage
889,758
4.03%
875,684
4.00%
936,735
4.29%
Home equity
558,158
3.37%
547,984
3.34%
537,201
3.66%
Installment and other consumer
103,450
5.63%
92,615
5.85%
80,849
6.43%
Consumer construction
16,203
3.50%
13,626
3.66%
16,154
4.21%
Total Consumer Loans
1,567,569
3.90%
1,529,909
3.87%
1,570,939
4.18%
Total Portfolio Loans
6,995,748
3.79%
7,005,400
3.81%
7,333,958
3.89%
Total Loans
6,997,805
3.79%
7,009,056
3.81%
7,338,164
3.89%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
9,720
3.06%
9,981
2.62%
14,545
3.97%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,768,329
3.25%
8,769,425
3.28%
8,322,022
3.65%
Noninterest-earning assets
722,029
724,759
802,037
Total Assets
$9,490,357
$9,494,184
$9,124,059
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$967,826
0.07%
$962,139
0.08%
$904,190
0.11%
Money market
2,063,447
0.17%
2,062,958
0.18%
2,015,248
0.20%
Savings
1,090,211
0.03%
1,059,904
0.03%
956,438
0.07%
Certificates of deposit
1,147,664
0.36%
1,240,345
0.41%
1,423,727
0.93%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,269,148
0.16%
5,325,346
0.18%
5,299,603
0.36%
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
76,171
0.10%
71,054
0.10%
50,607
0.25%
Short-term borrowings
—
—%
—
—%
75,728
0.22%
Long-term borrowings
22,566
1.96%
22,841
1.99%
40,986
2.43%
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,383
2.77%
64,118
3.01%
64,073
3.11%
Total Borrowings
153,120
1.32%
158,012
1.56%
231,394
1.42%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,422,269
0.20%
5,483,358
0.22%
5,530,997
0.40%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,861,873
2,812,185
2,441,129
Shareholders' Equity
1,206,216
1,198,641
1,151,933
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,490,357
$9,494,184
$9,124,059
Net Interest Margin (10)
3.12%
3.14%
3.38%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$722,057
0.13%
$179,887
0.29%
Securities, at fair value
832,304
2.18%
764,311
2.49%
Loans held for sale
4,094
3.03%
5,105
3.13%
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
3,249,559
3.68%
3,347,234
4.19%
Commercial and industrial
1,829,563
4.15%
2,018,318
3.85%
Commercial construction
471,286
3.28%
442,088
3.78%
Total Commercial Loans
5,550,407
3.80%
5,807,640
4.04%
Consumer Loans:
Residential mortgage
881,494
4.11%
964,740
4.25%
Home equity
543,777
3.46%
539,461
3.98%
Installment and other consumer
90,129
5.94%
80,032
6.56%
Consumer construction
14,748
4.53%
13,484
4.40%
Total Consumer Loans
1,530,148
3.99%
1,597,717
4.28%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,080,555
3.84%
7,405,357
4.09%
Total Loans
7,084,649
3.84%
7,410,462
4.09%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
10,363
3.83%
18,234
5.10%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,649,372
3.37%
8,372,894
3.87%
Noninterest-earning assets
726,478
779,853
Total Assets
$9,375,850
$9,152,747
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$956,211
0.08%
$961,823
0.28%
Money market
2,033,631
0.18%
2,040,116
0.57%
Savings
1,047,855
0.03%
899,717
0.11%
Certificates of deposit
1,255,370
0.47%
1,517,643
1.36%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
5,293,066
0.20%
5,419,299
0.66%
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
69,964
0.11%
57,673
0.29%
Short-term borrowings
6,301
0.19%
155,753
0.92%
Long-term borrowings
22,995
1.99%
47,953
2.50%
Junior subordinated debt securities
61,653
2.99%
64,092
3.57%
Total Borrowings
160,913
1.49%
325,471
1.56%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,453,979
0.24%
5,744,770
0.72%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,735,710
2,238,488
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,186,161
1,169,489
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,375,850
$9,152,747
Net Interest Margin (8)
3.22%
3.38%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans:
% Loans
% Loans
% Loans
Commercial real estate
$32,892
1.02%
$56,400
1.71%
$105,014
3.24%
Commercial and industrial
19,810
1.15%
38,581
2.27%
23,337
1.19%
Commercial construction
2,471
0.56%
4,053
0.75%
384
0.08%
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
55,173
1.02%
99,034
1.83%
128,735
2.27%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
8,227
0.91%
9,172
1.03%
13,008
1.42%
Home equity
2,733
0.48%
2,917
0.53%
4,935
0.92%
Installment and other consumer
158
0.15%
189
0.19%
96
0.12%
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
11,118
0.70%
12,278
0.79%
18,039
1.15%
Total Nonperforming Loans
$66,291
0.95%
$111,312
1.60%
$146,774
2.03%
(dollars in thousands)
Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$18,048
$4,206
$12,951
Recoveries
(393)
(616)
(1,713)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$17,655
$3,590
$11,238
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial Loans:
Commercial real estate
$1,352
$3,651
$10,185
Commercial and industrial
16,053
(277)
412
Commercial construction
(10)
54
293
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
17,395
3,428
10,890
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
104
2
68
Home equity
8
37
132
Installment and other consumer
148
123
148
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
260
162
348
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$17,655
$3,590
$11,238
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$37,524
$106,365
Recoveries
(2,994)
(2,986)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$34,530
$103,379
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial Loans:
Customer fraud
$—
$58,671
Commercial real estate
12,296
27,164
Commercial and industrial
21,483
15,004
Commercial construction
42
271
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
33,821
101,110
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
121
435
Home equity
288
433
Installment and other consumer
300
1,401
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
709
2,269
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$34,530
$103,379
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans
$66,291
$111,312
$146,774
OREO
13,313
13,370
2,155
Nonperforming assets
79,604
124,682
148,929
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
21,774
14,033
29,289
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
9,921
13,782
17,460
Total troubled debt restructurings
31,695
27,815
46,749
Nonperforming loans / total loans
0.95%
1.60%
2.03%
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.41%
1.55%
1.63%
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
149%
97%
80%
Net loan charge-offs
$17,655
$3,590
$11,238
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
1.02%
0.21%
0.61%
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs
$34,530
$103,379
Net loan charge-offs / average loans
0.49%
1.40%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars and shares in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,206,453
$1,201,681
$1,154,711
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(378,871)
(379,218)
(380,278)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$827,582
$822,462
$774,434
Common shares outstanding
39,351
39,368
39,298
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$21.03
$20.89
$19.71
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$89,176
$109,492
$96,181
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
(366)
1,369
1,853
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$90,552
$110,861
$98,034
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,206,216
$1,198,641
$1,151,933
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(379,090)
(379,443)
(380,734)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$827,126
$819,197
$771,199
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
10.95%
13.53%
12.71%
(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$27,225
$33,928
$29,880
Plus: Provision for credit losses
7,128
3,388
7,130
Total
34,353
37,317
37,010
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$136,292
$148,051
$147,235
Average assets
$9,490,357
$9,494,184
$9,124,059
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.44 %
1.56 %
1.61 %
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$50,189
$47,241
$48,528
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$68,438
$68,711
$69,929
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
510
557
725
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
68,948
69,268
70,654
Noninterest income
16,104
15,846
15,609
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
—
—
—
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$85,052
$85,114
$86,263
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
59.01%
55.50%
56.26%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (loss) (annualized)
$110,343
$21,040
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,400
2,001
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$111,743
$23,041
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,186,161
$1,169,489
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(379,612)
(380,846)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$806,549
$788,643
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
13.85%
2.92%
(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income (loss) before taxes
$135,668
$21,039
Plus: Provision for credit losses
16,215
131,424
Total
151,884
152,463
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$151,884
$152,463
Average assets
$9,375,850
$9,152,747
PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.62 %
1.67 %
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$188,839
$186,644
Less: merger related expenses
—
(2,342)
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
$188,839
$184,302
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$276,112
$279,388
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,316
3,202
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
278,428
282,590
Noninterest income
64,610
59,719
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(29)
(142)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$343,010
$342,167
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.05%
53.86%
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$289,262
$320,464
Less: interest expense
(13,150)
(41,076)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
276,112
279,388
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,316
3,202
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$278,428
$282,590
Average interest-earning assets
8,649,372
$8,372,894
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.22%
3.38%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2021
2021
2020
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,206,453
$1,201,681
$1,154,711
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(378,871)
(379,218)
(380,278)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$827,582
$822,462
$774,434
Total assets
$9,488,529
$9,436,054
$8,967,897
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(378,871)
(379,218)
(380,278)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$9,109,658
$9,056,836
$8,587,619
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.08%
9.08%
9.02%
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$71,135
$71,769
$75,548
Less: interest expense
(2,697)
(3,058)
(5,619)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
68,437
68,711
69,929
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
510
557
725
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$68,947
$69,268
$70,654
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$273,537
$274,812
$281,080
Average interest- earning assets
$8,768,329
$8,769,425
$8,322,022
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.12%
3.14%
3.38%
