For the third consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc. earns top marks on the Human Rights Campaign's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Reynolds American Inc. Scores 100% in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index For the third consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc. earns top marks on the Human Rights Campaign's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc., the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, and its companies (Reynolds) scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Reynolds' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Reynolds American Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

"Here at Reynolds, we are proud to be among other leading companies promoting LGBTQ+ equality – and for us, it's about more than achieving a top score," said Guy Meldrum, Reynolds President & CEO. "Ultimately, we aspire to be an organization with a company culture that is truly representative of the diverse world we live in and consumers we serve."

With a long history of participating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI, 2022 marks the third time Reynolds has scored 100%, which is due, in part, to several policies and actions, including:

Inclusive benefits, including parity between same and different-sex spousal and partner benefits and transgender-inclusive health care coverage.





A comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents and up to eight months of a reduced work schedule immediately after the paid leave period.





Guy Meldrum's ongoing commitment to the



Reynolds American Inc. President and CEO,ongoing commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion ™, pledging, alongside more than 2,000 CEOs, to act on supporting a more inclusive workplace for employees, communities, and society at large.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including B United, an ERG with a strong mission to foster a sense of inclusivity within the company and celebrate and bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our efforts to build on the policies and equitable benefits that are vital to our employees' ability to thrive and live life authentically are never complete," said Anna Dolgikh, Reynolds' Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "We continue to drive change and advance workplace inclusivity at Reynolds."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid-to-large-sized businesses.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Reynolds' steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit ReynoldsAmerican.com.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the BAT Group, and the U.S. parent company of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; American Snuff Company, LLC; R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

CONTACT: Kaelan Hollon, hollonn@rjrt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.