Mohr Partners, Inc. and Colliers International are Pleased to Have Represented San Dimas Partners, LLC on Major LAX Lease Transaction

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate services firm, recently announced the lease of 52,000 SF of building on 162,914 SF of land, less than miles from Los Angeles Airport.

8900 Bellanca Ave. Los Angeles, CA (PRNewswire)

Mohr Partners and Colliers International represented San Dimas Partners, LLC on this $13 M LAX lease transaction, located at 8900 Bellanca Ave. Los Angeles, CA. Kidder-Matthews represented lessee, Mercury Air Cargo, in the transaction.

"This was one of the largest LAX industrial transactions of 2021. Thanks to San Dimas Partners, LLC for the opportunity to be a part of this deal along with Jeffery Smart at Colliers International," said Sean O'Donnell, Mohr Partners, Inc.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning and business intelligence. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

