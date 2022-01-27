Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2022.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)(PRNewswire)

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

