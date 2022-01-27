Jon Rothstein Partners Exclusively With FanDuel

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and Jon Rothstein today announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as the exclusive sports betting partner of Jon Rothstein.

As part of the partnership, Rothstein will create unique content on his social channels, where he will discuss betting in conjunction with his college basketball coverage. Rothstein will also appear as a frequent contributor on FanDuel's digital shows and programming, contribute articles to FanDuel publications, and collaborate with FanDuel on custom offerings and promotions.

As part of the partnership, FanDuel will also have access to Jon's name, likeness, and popular taglines, such as "We Sleep in May." FanDuel and Rothstein will collaborate to create fun, custom experiences for college basketball fans in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with FanDuel," Rothstein said. "The digital media space has drastically changed in the last five years and I've been searching for the right opportunity to bring all of my content to one place --- this is that opportunity. College basketball fans have an insatiable desire for content and I look forward to partnering with FanDuel to give them the best content that they can receive each and every day. There is no ceiling with this marriage and I can't wait to get started."

"Jon is an emerging talent with a passionate following, and we're looking forward to working with him as we bring together sports betting and college basketball," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO, FanDuel Group. "We'll work together to customize the betting and basketball experience, taking things to the next level for college hoops fans."

Rothstein is the newest member of FanDuel's deep roster of exclusive sports betting talent and influencers headlined by Pat McAfee, including Jordan Spieth, Kenny Smith, Colin Cowherd, Charles Barkley, Cousin Sal, JJ Zachariason, Dr DisRespect, and Tim the Tat Man. FanDuel has also formed exclusive sports betting partnerships with blue-chip media companies like Pat McAfee Inc., Audacy, Turner Sports, Volume, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, SportsGrid, Sinclair, and Minute Media. This is all in addition to FanDuel's own sports betting and daily fantasy content offerings that includes numberFire, The Duel, an extensive podcast network with a total of seven podcasts, and More Ways to Win on TVG hosted by Lisa Kerney.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

