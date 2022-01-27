Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Jan. 27, 2022

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.50; $0.58 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.16%; 1.34% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Closed acquisition of Summit Funding Group
  • $143.6 million of commercial loan sales during the quarter
  • Loan growth of $148.8 million, excluding decline in PPP loans, loan sales, Summit acquisition(2)
  • Classified assets declined 36.7%; Provision recapture of $7.7 million
  • Announces $0.23 per share Quarterly Dividend and Board authorizes repurchase of up to 5 million shares

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $2.14 compared to $1.59 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.16% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.11%(1).  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.49% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 19.03%(1) and 15.50%(1), in the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Closed the acquisition of Summit Funding Group(2)
  • Loan balances declined $72.6 million from the third quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit acquisition are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

  • Noninterest income of $45.7 million, or $45.4 million as adjusted(1)
  • Noninterest expenses of $109.6 million, or $94.1 million as adjusted(1)
    • $6.1 million reclassification of tax credit investment write-downs
    • $4.1 million of acquisition related costs
    • $3.5 million litigation settlement
    • $1.9 million of other costs not expected to recur such as branch consolidation and severance costs
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $145.4 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $7.7 million
  • Strong capital ratios

Additionally, First Financial's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program in replacement of the previously authorized program, pursuant to which management is authorized to purchase up to 5 million shares over the next two years.  The board of directors also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong financial results that was a fitting end to an exceptional year highlighted by robust earnings, strong fee income, provision recapture, improved credit trends and the acquisition of Summit Funding Group."

Mr. Brown continued, "Fourth quarter results remained strong across the board, with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58, return on assets of 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 60.2%.  These results were driven by provision recapture of $7.7 million, resulting from improving credit quality trends, specifically, a 36.7% decline in classified asset balances, and stable economic conditions.  Earnings were also positively impacted by record Bannockburn income and elevated wealth management revenues.  In addition, we were very encouraged by strong core loan growth and record origination activity during the period."

Mr. Brown added, "We were also very excited to announce and close our acquisition of Summit Funding Group during the quarter.  Summit has developed long-standing relationships across the country and demonstrated the ability to produce high-quality and consistent lease origination volumes. We are confident in Summit's ability to leverage its nimble platform to provide our existing clients additional leasing products and we believe the culture will fit seamlessly into First Financial."

Mr. Brown commented regarding the Company's full year financial performance, "2021 was an exceptional year.  PPP income offset the pressure from a historically low interest rate environment, while low credit costs drove strong earnings and reflected credit trends that improved dramatically over the course of the year.  In addition, we had record fee income in 2021, which was particularly satisfying, given our strategic focus on diversifying our revenue streams in recent years.  We successfully managed expenses, while continuing to invest in technology and rewarding our people for our strong results.  Loan production in the back half of the year was very encouraging as was the continued growth in low cost deposits.  Our capital ratios remain strong and we delivered industry leading returns through aggressively repurchasing shares and maintaining our common dividend."

Mr. Brown concluded, "All of this was accomplished amidst a continuing pandemic.  Once again, our associates demonstrated their resilience and delivered the type of service and results that our clients and shareholders have come to expect.  In 2022, we will maintain our focus on being a positive influence that helps our clients and communities thrive, and capitalize on the financial momentum achieved in 2021."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $12.9 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021.  The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Twelve months ended,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS














Net income

$ 46,945


$ 60,012


$ 50,888


$ 47,315


$ 48,312


$ 205,160


$ 155,810

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.51


$ 0.64


$ 0.53


$ 0.49


$ 0.50


$ 2.16


$ 1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.50


$ 0.63


$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 0.49


$ 2.14


$ 1.59

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92


$ 0.92















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.16 %


1.49 %


1.26 %


1.20 %


1.20 %


1.28 %


1.00 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.31 %


10.53 %


9.02 %


8.44 %


8.52 %


9.08 %


7.02 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

15.11 %


19.03 %


16.31 %


15.24 %


15.50 %


16.43 %


12.97 %















Net interest margin

3.19 %


3.28 %


3.27 %


3.35 %


3.45 %


3.27 %


3.46 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.23 %


3.32 %


3.31 %


3.40 %


3.49 %


3.31 %


3.51 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.83 %


14.01 %


14.15 %


13.97 %


14.29 %


13.83 %


14.29 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

7.58 %


8.21 %


8.37 %


8.22 %


8.47 %


7.58 %


8.47 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

9.91 %


10.76 %


11.12 %


11.02 %


11.29 %


9.91 %


11.29 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.98 %


14.14 %


13.96 %


14.17 %


14.07 %


14.06 %


14.30 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of














    average tangible assets (1)

8.20 %


8.35 %


8.23 %


8.38 %


8.26 %


8.29 %


8.28 %















Book value per share

$ 23.99


$ 23.85


$ 23.59


$ 23.16


$ 23.28


$ 23.99


$ 23.28

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 12.26


$ 13.09


$ 13.08


$ 12.78


$ 12.93


$ 12.26


$ 12.93















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

10.84 %


11.54 %


11.78 %


11.81 %


11.82 %


10.84 %


11.82 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

11.22 %


11.92 %


12.16 %


12.19 %


12.20 %


11.22 %


12.20 %

Total capital ratio (3)

14.10 %


14.97 %


15.31 %


15.41 %


15.55 %


14.10 %


15.55 %

Leverage ratio (3)

8.70 %


9.05 %


9.14 %


9.34 %


9.55 %


8.70 %


9.55 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS














Loans (4)

$ 9,283,227


$ 9,502,750


$ 9,831,965


$ 9,951,855


$ 10,127,881


$ 9,640,235


$ 9,902,656

Investment securities

4,343,513


4,189,253


4,130,207


3,782,993


3,403,839


4,113,240


3,212,051

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

166,904


32,400


45,593


46,912


143,884


73,170


78,943

  Total earning assets

$ 13,793,644


$ 13,724,403


$ 14,007,765


$ 13,781,760


$ 13,675,604


$ 13,826,645


$ 13,193,650

Total assets

$ 16,036,417


$ 15,995,808


$ 16,215,469


$ 16,042,654


$ 16,030,986


$ 16,072,360


$ 15,529,144

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 4,191,457


$ 3,981,404


$ 4,003,626


$ 3,840,046


$ 3,720,417


$ 4,005,034


$ 3,310,483

Interest-bearing deposits

8,693,792


8,685,949


8,707,553


8,531,822


8,204,306


8,655,308


8,054,687

  Total deposits

$ 12,885,249


$ 12,667,353


$ 12,711,179


$ 12,371,868


$ 11,924,723


$ 12,660,342


$ 11,365,170

Borrowings

$ 396,743


$ 562,964


$ 749,114


$ 886,379


$ 1,307,461


$ 647,223


$ 1,458,701

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,241,820


$ 2,261,293


$ 2,263,687


$ 2,272,749


$ 2,256,062


$ 2,259,807


$ 2,220,645















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance to ending loans

1.42 %


1.59 %


1.68 %


1.71 %


1.77 %


1.42 %


1.77 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

272.76 %


225.73 %


184.77 %


199.33 %


217.55 %


272.76 %


217.55 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

219.96 %


192.35 %


162.12 %


175.44 %


199.97 %


219.96 %


199.97 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.83 %


1.03 %


0.97 %


0.89 %


0.65 %


0.89 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.52 %


0.70 %


0.91 %


0.86 %


0.82 %


0.52 %


0.82 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.83 %


1.04 %


0.98 %


0.90 %


0.65 %


0.90 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.37 %


0.49 %


0.62 %


0.60 %


0.56 %


0.37 %


0.56 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.64 %


1.04 %


1.14 %


1.22 %


0.89 %


0.64 %


0.89 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.32 %


0.10 %


0.23 %


0.38 %


0.26 %


0.26 %


0.14 %


(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) December 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Twelve months ended,


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Interest income












  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 92,682


$ 106,733


(13.2) %


$ 385,535


$ 431,657


(10.7) %

  Investment securities












     Taxable

20,993


18,402


14.1 %


79,212


73,789


7.3 %

     Tax-exempt

4,127


4,839


(14.7) %


18,323


19,242


(4.8) %

        Total investment securities interest

25,120


23,241


8.1 %


97,535


93,031


4.8 %

  Other earning assets

71


55


29.1 %


147


275


(46.5) %

       Total interest income

117,873


130,029


(9.3) %


483,217


524,963


(8.0) %













Interest expense












  Deposits

3,089


5,920


(47.8) %


14,435


41,922


(65.6) %

  Short-term borrowings

10


30


(66.7) %


198


6,442


(96.9) %

  Long-term borrowings

3,968


5,606


(29.2) %


16,466


20,088


(18.0) %

      Total interest expense

7,067


11,556


(38.8) %


31,099


68,452


(54.6) %

      Net interest income

110,806


118,473


(6.5) %


452,118


456,511


(1.0) %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(9,525)


13,758


N/M


(19,024)


70,796


N/M

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,799


(2,250)


N/M


903


(237)


N/M

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,532


106,965


10.8 %


470,239


385,952


21.8 %













Noninterest income












  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,645


7,654


12.9 %


31,876


29,446


8.3 %

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,038


5,395


11.9 %


23,780


21,286


11.7 %

  Bankcard income

3,602


3,060


17.7 %


14,300


11,726


22.0 %

  Client derivative fees

2,303


2,021


14.0 %


7,927


10,313


(23.1) %

  Foreign exchange income

12,808


12,305


4.1 %


44,793


39,377


13.8 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

6,492


13,089


(50.4) %


33,021


51,176


(35.5) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(14)


4,618


(100.3) %


(759)


4,563


(116.6) %

  Net gain (loss) on equity  securities

321


8,975


(96.4) %


702


9,045


(92.2) %

  Other

5,465


4,398


24.3 %


15,866


12,191


30.1 %

      Total noninterest income

45,660


61,515


(25.8) %


171,506


189,123


(9.3) %













Noninterest expenses












  Salaries and employee benefits

62,170


62,263


(0.1) %


245,924


236,779


3.9 %

  Net occupancy

5,332


6,159


(13.4) %


22,142


23,266


(4.8) %

  Furniture and equipment

3,161


3,596


(12.1) %


13,819


14,968


(7.7) %

  Data processing

8,261


7,269


13.6 %


31,363


27,514


14.0 %

  Marketing

2,152


1,999


7.7 %


7,983


6,414


24.5 %

  Communication

677


840


(19.4) %


2,930


3,492


(16.1) %

  Professional services

5,998


3,038


97.4 %


11,676


9,961


17.2 %

  Debt extinguishment

0


7,257


(100.0) %


0


7,257


(100.0) %

  State intangible tax

651


1,514


(57.0) %


4,256


6,058


(29.7) %

  FDIC assessments

1,453


1,065


36.4 %


5,630


5,110


10.2 %

  Intangible amortization

2,401


2,764


(13.1) %


9,839


11,126


(11.6) %

  Other

17,349


17,034


1.8 %


45,250


38,719


16.9 %

      Total noninterest expenses

109,605


114,798


(4.5) %


400,812


390,664


2.6 %

Income before income taxes

54,587


53,682


1.7 %


240,933


184,411


30.7 %

Income tax expense

7,642


5,370


42.3 %


35,773


28,601


25.1 %

      Net income

$ 46,945


$ 48,312


(2.8) %


$ 205,160


$ 155,810


31.7 %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.51


$ 0.50




$ 2.16


$ 1.60



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.50


$ 0.49




$ 2.14


$ 1.59



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23




$ 0.92


$ 0.92















Return on average assets

1.16 %


1.20 %




1.28 %


1.00 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

8.31 %


8.52 %




9.08 %


7.02 %















Interest income

$ 117,873


$ 130,029


(9.3) %


$ 483,217


$ 524,963


(8.0) %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,386


1,613


(14.1) %


6,091


6,529


(6.7) %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

119,259


131,642


(9.4) %


489,308


531,492


(7.9) %

Interest expense

7,067


11,556


(38.8) %


31,099


68,452


(54.6) %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 112,192


$ 120,086


(6.6) %


$ 458,209


$ 463,040


(1.0) %













Net interest margin

3.19 %


3.45 %




3.27 %


3.46 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.23 %


3.49 %




3.31 %


3.51 %















Full-time equivalent employees

1,994


2,075










(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)














2021


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income












  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 92,682


$ 96,428


$ 97,494


$ 98,931


$ 385,535


(3.9) %

  Investment securities












     Taxable

20,993


20,088


19,524


18,607


79,212


4.5 %

     Tax-exempt

4,127


4,282


4,871


5,043


18,323


(3.6) %

        Total investment securities interest

25,120


24,370


24,395


23,650


97,535


3.1 %

  Other earning assets

71


23


25


28


147


208.7 %

       Total interest income

117,873


120,821


121,914


122,609


483,217


(2.4) %













Interest expense












  Deposits

3,089


3,320


3,693


4,333


14,435


(7.0) %

  Short-term borrowings

10


68


53


67


198


(85.3) %

  Long-term borrowings

3,968


4,023


4,142


4,333


16,466


(1.4) %

      Total interest expense

7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099


(4.6) %

      Net interest income

110,806


113,410


114,026


113,876


452,118


(2.3) %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(9,525)


(8,193)


(4,756)


3,450


(19,024)


16.3 %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,799


(1,951)


517


538


903


N/M

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,532


123,554


118,265


109,888


470,239


(4.1) %













Noninterest income












  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,645


8,548


7,537


7,146


31,876


1.1 %

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,038


5,896


6,216


5,630


23,780


2.4 %

  Bankcard income

3,602


3,838


3,732


3,128


14,300


(6.1) %

  Client derivative fees

2,303


2,273


1,795


1,556


7,927


1.3 %

  Foreign exchange income

12,808


9,191


12,037


10,757


44,793


39.4 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

6,492


8,586


8,489


9,454


33,021


(24.4) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(14)


(314)


(265)


(166)


(759)


(95.5) %

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

321


108


161


112


702


197.2 %

  Other

5,465


4,411


3,285


2,705


15,866


23.9 %

      Total noninterest income

45,660


42,537


42,987


40,322


171,506


7.3 %













Noninterest expenses












  Salaries and employee benefits

62,170


61,717


60,784


61,253


245,924


0.7 %

  Net occupancy

5,332


5,571


5,535


5,704


22,142


(4.3) %

  Furniture and equipment

3,161


3,318


3,371


3,969


13,819


(4.7) %

  Data processing

8,261


7,951


7,864


7,287


31,363


3.9 %

  Marketing

2,152


2,435


2,035


1,361


7,983


(11.6) %

  Communication

677


669


746


838


2,930


1.2 %

  Professional services

5,998


2,199


2,029


1,450


11,676


172.8 %

  State intangible tax

651


1,202


1,201


1,202


4,256


(45.8) %

  FDIC assessments

1,453


1,466


1,362


1,349


5,630


(0.9) %

  Intangible amortization

2,401


2,479


2,480


2,479


9,839


(3.1) %

  Other

17,349


10,051


12,236


5,614


45,250


72.6 %

      Total noninterest expenses

109,605


99,058


99,643


92,506


400,812


10.6 %

Income before income taxes

54,587


67,033


61,609


57,704


240,933


(18.6) %

Income tax expense

7,642


7,021


10,721


10,389


35,773


8.8 %

      Net income

$ 46,945


$ 60,012


$ 50,888


$ 47,315


$ 205,160


(21.8) %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.51


$ 0.64


$ 0.53


$ 0.49


$ 2.16



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.50


$ 0.63


$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 2.14



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92















Return on average assets

1.16 %


1.49 %


1.26 %


1.20 %


1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

8.31 %


10.53 %


9.02 %


8.44 %


9.08 %















Interest income

$ 117,873


$ 120,821


$ 121,914


$ 122,609


$ 483,217


(2.4) %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,386


1,434


1,619


1,652


6,091


(3.3) %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

119,259


122,255


123,533


124,261


489,308


(2.5) %

Interest expense

7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099


(4.6) %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 112,192


$ 114,844


$ 115,645


$ 115,528


$ 458,209


(2.3) %













Net interest margin

3.19 %


3.28 %


3.27 %


3.35 %


3.27 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.23 %


3.32 %


3.31 %


3.40 %


3.31 %















Full-time equivalent employees

1,994


2,026


2,053


2,063






(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2020


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 106,733


$ 103,249


$ 105,900


$ 115,775


$ 431,657

  Investment securities










     Taxable

18,402


17,906


18,476


19,005


73,789

     Tax-exempt

4,839


4,884


4,937


4,582


19,242

        Total investment securities interest

23,241


22,790


23,413


23,587


93,031

  Other earning assets

55


31


47


142


275

       Total interest income

130,029


126,070


129,360


139,504


524,963











Interest expense










  Deposits

5,920


7,886


11,751


16,365


41,922

  Short-term borrowings

30


51


1,274


5,087


6,442

  Long-term borrowings

5,606


5,953


4,759


3,770


20,088

      Total interest expense

11,556


13,890


17,784


25,222


68,452

      Net interest income

118,473


112,180


111,576


114,282


456,511

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

13,758


15,299


17,859


23,880


70,796

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(2,250)


(1,925)


2,370


1,568


(237)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,965


98,806


91,347


88,834


385,952











Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,654


7,356


6,001


8,435


29,446

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,395


4,940


5,254


5,697


21,286

  Bankcard income

3,060


3,124


2,844


2,698


11,726

  Client derivative fees

2,021


2,203


2,984


3,105


10,313

  Foreign exchange income

12,305


10,530


6,576


9,966


39,377

  Net gains from sales of loans

13,089


18,594


16,662


2,831


51,176

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

4,618


2


2


(59)


4,563

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

8,975


18


150


(98)


9,045

  Other

4,398


2,732


2,252


2,809


12,191

      Total noninterest income

61,515


49,499


42,725


35,384


189,123











Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

62,263


63,769


55,925


54,822


236,779

  Net occupancy

6,159


5,625


5,378


6,104


23,266

  Furniture and equipment

3,596


3,638


3,681


4,053


14,968

  Data processing

7,269


6,837


7,019


6,389


27,514

  Marketing

1,999


1,856


1,339


1,220


6,414

  Communication

840


855


907


890


3,492

  Professional services

3,038


2,443


2,205


2,275


9,961

  Debt extinguishment

7,257


0


0


0


7,257

  State intangible tax

1,514


1,514


1,514


1,516


6,058

  FDIC assessments

1,065


1,350


1,290


1,405


5,110

  Intangible amortization

2,764


2,779


2,791


2,792


11,126

  Other

17,034


6,845


6,640


8,200


38,719

      Total noninterest expenses

114,798


97,511


88,689


89,666


390,664

Income before income taxes

53,682


50,794


45,383


34,552


184,411

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,370


9,317


7,990


5,924


28,601

      Net income

$ 48,312


$ 41,477


$ 37,393


$ 28,628


$ 155,810











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.50


$ 0.43


$ 0.38


$ 0.29


$ 1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.49


$ 0.42


$ 0.38


$ 0.29


$ 1.59

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.92











Return on average assets

1.20 %


1.04 %


0.96 %


0.79 %


1.00 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52 %


7.40 %


6.88 %


5.21 %


7.02 %











Interest income

$ 130,029


$ 126,070


$ 129,360


$ 139,504


$ 524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,613


1,628


1,664


1,624


6,529

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,642


127,698


131,024


141,128


531,492

Interest expense

11,556


13,890


17,784


25,222


68,452

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 120,086


$ 113,808


$ 113,240


$ 115,906


$ 463,040











Net interest margin

3.45 %


3.32 %


3.38 %


3.71 %


3.46 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.49 %


3.36 %


3.44 %


3.77 %


3.51 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,075


2,065


2,076


2,067




(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


% Change


% Change


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














     Cash and due from banks

$ 220,031


$ 209,748


$ 206,918


$ 210,191


$ 231,054


4.9 %


(4.8) %

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

214,811


29,799


38,610


19,180


20,305


620.9 %


957.9 %

     Investment securities available-for-sale

4,207,846


4,114,094


3,955,839


3,753,763


3,424,580


2.3 %


22.9 %

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

98,420


103,886


112,456


121,945


131,687


(5.3) %


(25.3) %

     Other investments

102,971


97,831


129,432


131,814


133,198


5.3 %


(22.7) %

     Loans held for sale

29,482


33,835


31,546


34,590


41,103


(12.9) %


(28.3) %

     Loans and leases














       Commercial and industrial

2,720,028


2,602,848


2,701,203


3,044,825


3,007,509


4.5 %


(9.6) %

       Lease financing

109,624


67,855


68,229


66,574


72,987


61.6 %


50.2 %

       Construction real estate

455,894


477,004


630,329


642,709


636,096


(4.4) %


(28.3) %

       Commercial real estate

4,226,614


4,438,374


4,332,561


4,396,582


4,307,858


(4.8) %


(1.9) %

       Residential real estate

896,069


922,492


932,112


946,522


1,003,086


(2.9) %


(10.7) %

       Home equity

708,399


709,050


711,756


709,667


743,099


(0.1) %


(4.7) %

       Installment

119,454


96,077


89,143


82,421


81,850


24.3 %


45.9 %

       Credit card

52,217


47,231


46,177


44,669


48,485


10.6 %


7.7 %

          Total loans

9,288,299


9,360,931


9,511,510


9,933,969


9,900,970


(0.8) %


(6.2) %

       Less:














          Allowance for credit losses

(131,992)


(148,903)


(159,590)


(169,923)


(175,679)


(11.4) %


(24.9) %

                Net loans

9,156,307


9,212,028


9,351,920


9,764,046


9,725,291


(0.6) %


(5.9) %

     Premises and equipment

193,040


192,580


192,238


204,537


207,211


0.2 %


(6.8) %

     Operating leases

73,857


0


0


0


0


N/M


N/M

     Goodwill

1,000,749


937,771


937,771


937,771


937,771


6.7 %


6.7 %

     Other intangibles

88,898


56,811


59,391


61,984


64,552


56.5 %


37.7 %

     Accrued interest and other assets

942,729


968,210


1,021,798


935,250


1,056,382


(2.6) %


(10.8) %

       Total Assets

$ 16,329,141


$ 15,956,593


$ 16,037,919


$ 16,175,071


$ 15,973,134


2.3 %


2.2 %















LIABILITIES














     Deposits














       Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,198,745


$ 2,916,860


$ 2,963,151


$ 2,914,761


$ 2,914,787


9.7 %


9.7 %

       Savings

4,157,374


4,223,905


4,093,229


4,006,181


3,680,774


(1.6) %


12.9 %

       Time

1,330,263


1,517,419


1,548,109


1,731,757


1,872,733


(12.3) %


(29.0) %

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,686,382


8,658,184


8,604,489


8,652,699


8,468,294


0.3 %


2.6 %

       Noninterest-bearing

4,185,572


4,019,197


3,901,691


3,995,370


3,763,709


4.1 %


11.2 %

          Total deposits

12,871,954


12,677,381


12,506,180


12,648,069


12,232,003


1.5 %


5.2 %

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold














         under agreements to repurchase

51,203


81,850


255,791


181,387


166,594


(37.4) %


(69.3) %

     FHLB short-term borrowings

225,000


107,000


217,000


0


0


110.3 %


N/M

     Other

20,000


0


0


0


0


N/M


N/M

          Total short-term borrowings

296,203


188,850


472,791


181,387


166,594


56.8 %


77.8 %

     Long-term debt

409,832


313,230


313,039


583,722


776,202


30.8 %


(47.2) %

          Total borrowed funds

706,035


502,080


785,830


765,109


942,796


40.6 %


(25.1) %

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

492,210


540,962


476,402


502,951


516,265


(9.0) %


(4.7) %

       Total Liabilities

14,070,199


13,720,423


13,768,412


13,916,129


13,691,064


2.5 %


2.8 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














     Common stock

1,640,358


1,637,065


1,635,470


1,633,137


1,638,947


0.2 %


0.1 %

     Retained earnings

837,473


812,082


773,857


745,220


720,429


3.1 %


16.2 %

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(433)


14,230


30,735


18,101


48,664


(103.0) %


(100.9) %

     Treasury stock, at cost

(218,456)


(227,207)


(170,555)


(137,516)


(125,970)


(3.9) %


73.4 %

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,258,942


2,236,170


2,269,507


2,258,942


2,282,070


1.0 %


(1.0) %

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,329,141


$ 15,956,593


$ 16,037,919


$ 16,175,071


$ 15,973,134


2.3 %


2.2 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

ASSETS














     Cash and due from banks

$ 253,091


$ 245,212


$ 237,964


$ 232,275


$ 228,427


$ 242,201


$ 245,436

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

166,904


32,400


45,593


46,912


143,884


73,170


78,943

     Investment securities

4,343,513


4,189,253


4,130,207


3,782,993


3,403,839


4,113,240


3,212,051

     Loans held for sale

24,491


28,365


28,348


29,689


42,402


27,711


34,390

     Loans and leases














       Commercial and industrial

2,552,686


2,634,306


2,953,185


3,029,716


3,182,749


2,790,733


2,999,223

       Lease financing

67,537


67,159


66,124


70,508


74,107


67,822


79,882

       Construction real estate

460,588


567,091


630,351


647,655


608,401


575,883


535,740

       Commercial real estate

4,391,328


4,413,003


4,372,679


4,339,349


4,313,408


4,379,325


4,317,396

       Residential real estate

917,399


937,969


940,600


980,718


1,022,701


943,981


1,043,040

       Home equity

709,954


710,794


707,409


726,134


752,425


713,521


764,436

       Installment

106,188


93,937


84,768


81,377


83,509


91,642


81,451

       Credit card

53,056


50,126


48,501


46,709


48,179


49,617


47,098

          Total loans

9,258,736


9,474,385


9,803,617


9,922,166


10,085,479


9,612,524


9,868,266

       Less:














          Allowance for credit losses

(144,756)


(157,727)


(169,979)


(177,863)


(172,201)


(162,477)


(153,596)

                Net loans

9,113,980


9,316,658


9,633,638


9,744,303


9,913,278


9,450,047


9,714,670

     Premises and equipment

192,941


193,775


200,558


206,628


208,800


198,425


212,413

     Operating leases

801


0


0


0


0


202


0

     Goodwill

938,453


937,771


937,771


937,771


937,771


937,943


937,771

     Other intangibles

56,120


58,314


60,929


63,529


66,195


59,699


70,600

     Accrued interest and other assets

946,123


994,060


940,461


998,554


1,086,390


969,722


1,022,870

       Total Assets

$ 16,036,417


$ 15,995,808


$ 16,215,469


$ 16,042,654


$ 16,030,986


$ 16,072,360


$ 15,529,144















LIABILITIES














     Deposits














       Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,069,416


$ 2,960,388


$ 2,973,930


$ 2,948,682


$ 2,812,748


$ 2,988,359


$ 2,626,252

       Savings

4,195,504


4,150,610


4,096,077


3,815,314


3,547,179


4,065,654


3,260,882

       Time

1,428,872


1,574,951


1,637,546


1,767,826


1,844,379


1,601,295


2,167,553

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,693,792


8,685,949


8,707,553


8,531,822


8,204,306


8,655,308


8,054,687

       Noninterest-bearing

4,191,457


3,981,404


4,003,626


3,840,046


3,720,417


4,005,034


3,310,483

          Total deposits

12,885,249


12,667,353


12,711,179


12,371,868


11,924,723


12,660,342


11,365,170

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold














          under agreements to repurchase

79,382


186,401


194,478


184,483


136,795


160,967


149,036

     FHLB short-term borrowings

2,445


63,463


40,846


67,222


7,937


43,371


441,867

     Other

654


0


0


0


0


165


0

          Total short-term borrowings

82,481


249,864


235,324


251,705


144,732


204,503


590,903

     Long-term debt

314,262


313,100


513,790


634,674


1,162,729


442,720


867,798

       Total borrowed funds

396,743


562,964


749,114


886,379


1,307,461


647,223


1,458,701

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

512,605


504,198


491,489


511,658


542,740


504,988


484,628

       Total Liabilities

13,794,597


13,734,515


13,951,782


13,769,905


13,774,924


13,812,553


13,308,499















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














     Common stock

1,637,828


1,635,833


1,633,950


1,636,884


1,638,032


1,636,126


1,636,850

     Retained earnings

822,500


783,760


754,456


726,351


703,257


772,063


675,503

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

8,542


36,917


25,832


42,253


40,960


28,317


33,228

     Treasury stock, at cost

(227,050)


(195,217)


(150,551)


(132,739)


(126,187)


(176,699)


(124,936)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,241,820


2,261,293


2,263,687


2,272,749


2,256,062


2,259,807


2,220,645

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,036,417


$ 15,995,808


$ 16,215,469


$ 16,042,654


$ 16,030,986


$ 16,072,360


$ 15,529,144

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








 Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets





















    Investments:





















      Investment securities


$ 4,343,513


2.29 %


$ 4,189,253


2.31 %


$ 3,403,839


2.71 %


$ 4,113,240


2.37 %


$ 3,212,051


2.90 %

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


166,904


0.17 %


32,400


0.28 %


143,884


0.15 %


73,170


0.20 %


78,943


0.35 %

    Gross loans (1)


9,283,227


3.96 %


9,502,750


4.03 %


10,127,881


4.18 %


9,640,235


4.00 %


9,902,656


4.36 %

       Total earning assets


13,793,644


3.39 %


13,724,403


3.49 %


13,675,604


3.77 %


13,826,645


3.49 %


13,193,650


3.98 %






















Nonearning assets





















    Allowance for credit losses


(144,756)




(157,727)




(172,201)




(162,477)




(153,596)



    Cash and due from banks


253,091




245,212




228,427




242,201




245,436



    Accrued interest and other assets


2,134,438




2,183,920




2,299,156




2,165,991




2,243,654



       Total assets


$ 16,036,417




$ 15,995,808




$ 16,030,986




$ 16,072,360




$ 15,529,144
























Interest-bearing liabilities





















    Deposits:





















      Interest-bearing demand


$ 3,069,416


0.06 %


$ 2,960,388


0.06 %


$ 2,812,748


0.08 %


$ 2,988,359


0.06 %


$ 2,626,252


0.17 %

      Savings


4,195,504


0.09 %


4,150,610


0.09 %


3,547,179


0.15 %


4,065,654


0.10 %


3,260,882


0.22 %

      Time


1,428,872


0.48 %


1,574,951


0.49 %


1,844,379


0.86 %


1,601,295


0.52 %


2,167,553


1.39 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits


8,693,792


0.14 %


8,685,949


0.15 %


8,204,306


0.29 %


8,655,308


0.17 %


8,054,687


0.52 %

    Borrowed funds





















      Short-term borrowings


82,481


0.05 %


249,864


0.11 %


144,732


0.08 %


204,503


0.10 %


590,903


1.09 %

      Long-term debt


314,262


5.01 %


313,100


5.10 %


1,162,729


1.91 %


442,720


3.72 %


867,798


2.31 %

        Total borrowed funds


396,743


3.98 %


562,964


2.88 %


1,307,461


1.71 %


647,223


2.57 %


1,458,701


1.82 %

       Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,090,535


0.31 %


9,248,913


0.32 %


9,511,767


0.48 %


9,302,531


0.33 %


9,513,388


0.72 %






















Noninterest-bearing liabilities





















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,191,457




3,981,404




3,720,417




4,005,034




3,310,483



    Other liabilities


512,605




504,198




542,740




504,988




484,628



    Shareholders' equity


2,241,820




2,261,293




2,256,062




2,259,807




2,220,645



       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 16,036,417




$ 15,995,808




$ 16,030,986




$ 16,072,360




$ 15,529,144
























Net interest income


$ 110,806




$ 113,410




$ 118,473




$ 452,118




$ 456,511



Net interest spread




3.08 %




3.17 %




3.29 %




3.16 %




3.26 %

Net interest margin




3.19 %




3.28 %




3.45 %




3.27 %




3.46 %






















Tax equivalent adjustment




0.04 %




0.04 %




0.04 %




0.04 %




0.05 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)




3.23 %




3.32 %




3.49 %




3.31 %




3.51 %


(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance


 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets



















    Investment securities


$ (142)


$ 892


$ 750


$ (3,555)


$ 5,434


$ 1,879


$ (16,865)


$ 21,369


$ 4,504

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


(9)


57


48


6


10


16


(116)


(12)


(128)

    Gross loans (2)


(1,554)


(2,192)


(3,746)


(5,618)


(8,433)


(14,051)


(35,627)


(10,495)


(46,122)

       Total earning assets


(1,705)


(1,243)


(2,948)


(9,167)


(2,989)


(12,156)


(52,608)


10,862


(41,746)




















Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Total interest-bearing deposits


$ (234)


$ 3


$ (231)


$ (3,005)


$ 174


$ (2,831)


$ (28,489)


$ 1,002


$ (27,487)

    Borrowed funds



















    Short-term borrowings


(38)


(20)


(58)


(12)


(8)


(20)


(5,870)


(374)


(6,244)

    Long-term debt


(70)


15


(55)


9,075


(10,713)


(1,638)


12,188


(15,810)


(3,622)

       Total borrowed funds


(108)


(5)


(113)


9,063


(10,721)


(1,658)


6,318


(16,184)


(9,866)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities


(342)


(2)


(344)


6,058


(10,547)


(4,489)


(22,171)


(15,182)


(37,353)

          Net interest income (1)


$ (1,363)


$ (1,241)


$ (2,604)


$ (15,225)


$ 7,558


$ (7,667)


$ (30,437)


$ 26,044


$ (4,393)


(1) Not tax equivalent.

(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Full Year


Full Year


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period

$ 148,903


$ 159,590


$ 169,923


$ 175,679


$ 168,544


$ 175,679


$ 57,650

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0


0


0


0


0


0


61,505

 Purchase accounting  ACL for PCD

17


0


0


0


0


17


0

  Provision for credit losses

(9,525)


(8,193)


(4,756)


3,450


13,758


(19,024)


70,796

  Gross charge-offs














    Commercial and industrial

1,364


2,617


3,729


7,910


1,505


15,620


5,345

    Lease financing

0


0


0


0


0


0


852

    Construction real estate

1,496


0


0


2


0


1,498


0

    Commercial real estate

9,150


1,030


2,041


1,250


6,270


13,471


12,100

    Residential real estate

6


74


46


1


203


127


488

    Home equity

22


200


240


611


386


1,073


1,541

    Installment

184


37


77


36


21


334


148

    Credit card

149


230


179


222


169


780


885

      Total gross charge-offs

12,371


4,188


6,312


10,032


8,554


32,903


21,359

  Recoveries














    Commercial and industrial

201


869


205


337


367


1,612


2,907

    Lease financing

0


0


0


0


(6)


0


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


3


0


3


3


17

    Commercial real estate

4,292


223


75


195


844


4,785


2,262

    Residential real estate

74


56


54


44


145


228


381

    Home equity

303


426


317


177


428


1,223


1,132

    Installment

27


53


37


34


65


151


158

    Credit card

71


67


44


39


85


221


230

      Total recoveries

4,968


1,694


735


826


1,931


8,223


7,087

  Total net charge-offs

7,403


2,494


5,577


9,206


6,623


24,680


14,272

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 131,992


$ 148,903


$ 159,590


$ 169,923


$ 175,679


$ 131,992


$ 175,679















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











  Commercial and industrial

0.18 %


0.26 %


0.48 %


1.01 %


0.14 %


0.50 %


0.08 %

  Lease financing

0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.03 %


0.00 %


1.07 %

  Construction real estate

1.29 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.26 %


0.00 %

  Commercial real estate

0.44 %


0.07 %


0.18 %


0.10 %


0.50 %


0.20 %


0.23 %

  Residential real estate

(0.03) %


0.01 %


0.00 %


(0.02) %


0.02 %


(0.01) %


0.01 %

  Home equity

(0.16) %


(0.13) %


(0.04) %


0.24 %


(0.02) %


(0.02) %


0.05 %

  Installment

0.59 %


(0.07) %


0.19 %


0.01 %


(0.21) %


0.20 %


(0.01) %

  Credit card

0.58 %


1.29 %


1.12 %


1.59 %


0.69 %


1.13 %


1.39 %

     Total net charge-offs

0.32 %


0.10 %


0.23 %


0.38 %


0.26 %


0.26 %


0.14 %















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



  Nonaccrual loans (1)














    Commercial and industrial

$ 17,362


$ 15,160


$ 27,426


$ 24,941


$ 29,230


$ 17,362


$ 29,230

    Lease financing

203


0


16


0


0


203


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

    Commercial real estate

19,512


38,564


45,957


44,514


34,682


19,512


34,682

    Residential real estate

8,305


9,416


9,480


11,359


11,601


8,305


11,601

    Home equity

2,922


2,735


3,376


4,286


5,076


2,922


5,076

    Installment

88


91


115


146


163


88


163

      Nonaccrual loans

48,392


65,966


86,370


85,246


80,752


48,392


80,752

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

11,616


11,448


12,070


11,608


7,099


11,616


7,099

     Total nonperforming loans

60,008


77,414


98,440


96,854


87,851


60,008


87,851

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

98


340


340


854


1,287


98


1,287

     Total nonperforming assets

60,106


77,754


98,780


97,708


89,138


60,106


89,138

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

137


104


155


92


169


137


169

     Total underperforming assets

$ 60,243


$ 77,858


$ 98,935


$ 97,800


$ 89,307


$ 60,243


$ 89,307

Total classified assets

$ 104,815


$ 165,462


$ 182,516


$ 196,782


$ 142,021


$ 104,815


$ 142,021















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to














     Nonaccrual loans

272.76 %


225.73 %


184.77 %


199.33 %


217.55 %


272.76 %


217.55 %

     Nonperforming loans

219.96 %


192.35 %


162.12 %


175.44 %


199.97 %


219.96 %


199.97 %

     Total ending loans

1.42 %


1.59 %


1.68 %


1.71 %


1.77 %


1.42 %


1.77 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.83 %


1.03 %


0.97 %


0.89 %


0.65 %


0.89 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.52 %


0.70 %


0.91 %


0.86 %


0.82 %


0.52 %


0.82 %

Nonperforming assets to














     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.83 %


1.04 %


0.98 %


0.90 %


0.65 %


0.90 %

     Total assets

0.37 %


0.49 %


0.62 %


0.60 %


0.56 %


0.37 %


0.56 %

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to














     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.52 %


0.71 %


0.91 %


0.87 %


0.83 %


0.52 %


0.83 %

     Total assets

0.30 %


0.42 %


0.54 %


0.53 %


0.51 %


0.30 %


0.51 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.64 %


1.04 %


1.14 %


1.22 %


0.89 %


0.64 %


0.89 %


(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, $20.9 million, and $14.7 million, as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Twelve months ended,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

PER COMMON SHARE














Market Price














  High

$ 25.79


$ 24.06


$ 26.02


$ 26.40


$ 17.77


$ 26.40


$ 25.52

  Low

$ 22.89


$ 21.48


$ 23.35


$ 17.62


$ 12.07


$ 17.62


$ 11.40

  Close

$ 24.38


$ 23.41


$ 23.63


$ 24.00


$ 17.53


$ 24.38


$ 17.53















Average shares outstanding - basic

92,903,900


94,289,097


96,123,645


96,873,940


97,253,787


95,034,690


97,363,952

Average shares outstanding - diluted

93,761,909


95,143,930


97,009,712


97,727,527


98,020,534


95,897,385


98,093,098

Ending shares outstanding

94,149,240


93,742,797


96,199,509


97,517,693


98,021,929


94,149,240


98,021,929















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,258,942


$ 2,236,170


$ 2,269,507


$ 2,258,942


$ 2,282,070


$ 2,258,942


$ 2,282,070















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary










Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 1,262,789


$ 1,316,059


$ 1,333,209


$ 1,334,882


$ 1,325,922


$ 1,262,789


$ 1,325,922

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.84 %


11.54 %


11.78 %


11.81 %


11.82 %


10.84 %


11.82 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 1,306,571


$ 1,359,297


$ 1,376,333


$ 1,377,892


$ 1,368,818


$ 1,306,571


$ 1,368,818

Tier 1 ratio

11.22 %


11.92 %


12.16 %


12.19 %


12.20 %


11.22 %


12.20 %

Total capital

$ 1,642,549


$ 1,706,513


$ 1,732,930


$ 1,741,755


$ 1,744,802


$ 1,642,549


$ 1,744,802

Total capital ratio

14.10 %


14.97 %


15.31 %


15.41 %


15.55 %


14.10 %


15.55 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 419,743


$ 509,536


$ 544,478


$ 554,834


$ 566,795


$ 419,743


$ 566,795

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 11,645,769


$ 11,399,782


$ 11,318,590


$ 11,304,012


$ 11,219,114


$ 11,645,769


$ 11,219,114

Leverage ratio

8.70 %


9.05 %


9.14 %


9.34 %


9.55 %


8.70 %


9.55 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS














Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

13.83 %


14.01 %


14.15 %


13.97 %


14.29 %


13.83 %


14.29 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

7.58 %


8.21 %


8.37 %


8.22 %


8.47 %


7.58 %


8.47 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.98 %


14.14 %


13.96 %


14.17 %


14.07 %


14.06 %


14.30 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.20 %


8.35 %


8.23 %


8.38 %


8.26 %


8.29 %


8.28 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


2,484,295


1,308,945


840,115


0


4,633,355


880,000

Average share repurchase price

N/A


$ 23.04


$ 25.11


$ 21.40


N/A


$ 23.33


$ 18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


$ 57,231


$ 32,864


$ 17,982


N/A


$ 108,077


$ 16,686


(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.


N/A = Not applicable

