Evolent Health Named One of the Best Places to Work for LBGTQ+ Equality for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation for 2021.

This is the second consecutive year that Evolent has earned the designation by scoring 100% on HRC's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Companies with a perfect CEI score excel in four main categories: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; support for inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Evolent is among more than 840 companies to receive a perfect score for 2021.

"Scoring 100% on the Corporate Equality Index for two consecutive years is another indication that we're fostering a culture of inclusion and providing a welcoming and fair environment for those who work at Evolent as well as those we serve," said Evolent Chief Talent Officer Michelle Engel. "We are proud to stand with hundreds of other companies who not only voice their commitment to LGBTQ+ equality, but back that up with deliberate actions and policies. We look forward to the day when such practices are standard no matter where you work, but until then we'll continue striving for progress within Evolent."

A key component of Evolent's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts is its highly engaged business resource groups (BRGs)—employee affinity groups focused on issues affecting underrepresented minorities, women, and individuals with disabilities, among others. The Pride BRG, dedicated to supporting Evolent Health LGBTQ+ employees and their allies so they can fulfill their career aspirations and enjoy a rewarding work experience, has been a partner in driving change for LGBTQ+ equality throughout the company for three years.

"I have never felt more invited to bring my whole self to work than at Evolent Health," said Pride BRG co-lead Rachel Bunner, an Evolent accounting manager. "From the groundswell of colleagues who participate in Pride Month and donate to LGBTQ+ friendly fundraisers, to the corporate policies that strongly support transgender employees and those who are transitioning, we are fostering an environment that celebrates individual differences and champions career advancement for all."

The CEI was launched in 2002, when just 13 companies received a perfect score.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

Evolent shares its ongoing efforts and progress in DEI through an annual report. Visit evolenthealth.com/diversity.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health) (PRNewswire)

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Naprisha Taylor

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

510.367.6980

values@evolenthealth.com

Media Relations

Media Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

media@evolenthealth.com

Investor Relations

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

sfrank@evolenthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evolent Health