Concept Art House Partners with Nemus to Create NFT Rights to Conserve the Amazon Rainforest

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Art House (CAH), a leading content developer and publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs, brands, and video game art, today announced a partnership with Nemus , a collectible NFT experience designed to conserve and protect the Amazon Rainforest.

CAH will create original artwork for all non-legendary features for the Nemus Genesis Drop. This incredible, hand painted artwork will portray unique flora and fauna, representing the actual biodiversity of the land, incentivizing ongoing activity, engagement and gamification to conserve and preserve the rainforest.

"This is truly a rewarding and impactful project to be involved in given its direct and measurable impact on our environment," said CAH CEO James Zhang. "We are proud to be a part of this much-needed effort and our commitment will go well beyond the initial design scope as we become enmeshed in the Nemus community and an active Guardian of the land by holding a Nemus NFT."

"Concept Art House is way more than an artistic partner as they are deeply plugged into the Web3 ecosystem via other high-level ventures and understand the power of the gamification of NFTs and how they can create a vibrant community for a greater cause," said Flavio de Meira Penna, Founder and CEO of Nemus. "We look forward to everything they will bring to the table and are confident that our collaboration will be sustainable and extend to further projects."

Buying or holding a Nemus NFT (also known as becoming a Guardian) is a requirement to participate in the Nemus DAO , which will be live in Q4 2022. Holding an NFT is not a claim to actual ownership of the secured and at-risk land; the NFT is instead used to earn the native NEA token to unlock ongoing game rewards and foster sustainable activity on the land.

About Concept Art House

Since 2007, Concept Art House (CAH) has provided art and support for many of the top entertainment companies in the world. CAH has shipped over 1000 games and collectibles with the most influential brands in gaming, entertainment, and digital assets/NFTs with many reaching top rankings in iTunes, Google Play, Steam, OpenSea, and console marketplaces. CAH has created art for blockbuster franchises such as: ROBLOX, Frank Miller's Sin City, Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel: Contest of Champions, NBA 2K series, and many more. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu. Visit us at www.conceptarthouse.com

About Nemus

Nemus is a DeFi and NFT project that facilitates conservation of the earth's natural resources and habitats. It purchases at-risk lands and protects them by implementing sustainable economic activities. Apart from being backed by several sponsors and partners, Nemus leverages a team of industry and technical experts to help steer its groundbreaking platform towards success. Its founder and CEO, Flavio de Meira Penna, has owned several companies in Brazil focused on sustainable rainforest operations. He is also a serial entrepreneur, having headed diverse startups in finance and communications. The team includes several blockchain and web development experts with a history of success building innovative platforms, as well as several partners who will leverage their extensive networks to position Nemus at the forefront of conservation innovation.

For more information about Nemus, the Genesis NFT drop, and how to mint tickets, visit their website here .



